If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The MyQ smart garage door opener is the hottest smart home device on Amazon right now.

You can get one for $29.98 instead of $40 thanks to an Amazon sale, plus you can take advantage of a special promo to get a $30 Amazon credit.

Now, there’s also a special MyQ and Ring Indoor Cam bundle that’s up to $65 off thanks to the same promotion.

There is no question whatsoever that the MyQ smart garage door opener is one of the hottest smart home devices of the year among BGR Deals readers. In fact, it’s one of the hottest smart home devices we’ve covered for the past few years. It’s so awesome to be able to control your garage door from your smartphone instead of having to deal with that annoying keypad that never seems to work on the first try. What’s more, you never have to wonder again if you might have left the garage open as you rushed out of the house in the morning because the MyQ app will tell you.

The MyQ is awesome indeed, and it’s $10 off right now if you pick one up at Amazon. Before you do, however, there’s an incredible deal you need to check out that slashes up to $65 off the ultimate smart garage setup.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As many readers are aware, the MyQ smart garage opener works with the Amazon Key service that lets Amazon drivers leave packages inside your garage. What’s more, if you decide to try Amazon Key, there’s a special promotion that will get you a $30 credit the first time you get an Amazon Key delivery — just use the promo code KEY30 at checkout when placing your first in-garage delivery. That means if you buy a MyQ for $29.98 and take advantage of the promo, you’re basically getting the MyQ for free!

But wait, because it gets better.

Amazon is running a special deal right now that slashes $10 off the price of the MyQ and Ring Indoor Cam bundle, plus you save another $25 at checkout. That’s a total savings of $35 and it cuts the price of this awesome bundle from $100 to $64.97… but then you can also still use the Amazon Key promo to get a $30 Amazon credit! That essentially slashes the cost of this bundle to just $34.97, which is an unreal value. The deal is available with either the black MyQ or the white MyQ, but it won’t be around for much longer so hurry!

Key by Amazon in-Garage Delivery Bundle | Chamberlain Group myQ Smart Garage Door Opener (Chamb… List Price:$89.97 Price:$64.97 You Save:$25.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Key by Amazon in-Garage Delivery Bundle | Chamberlain myQ-G0401 - Wireless Smart Garage Hub and… List Price:$89.97 Price:$64.97 You Save:$25.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are the details from the Amazon listing — including the info on the Amazon Key promotion:

New free in-garage delivery with Key by Amazon. Prime members in select areas can opt in with the myQ smart garage hub to get Amazon packages securely delivered right inside their garage, simply link your myQ account in the Key app. Check your eligibility at amazon.com/key

When placing your first In-Garage Delivery, enter KEY30 at checkout to receive a $30 Amazon credit on future In-Garage Deliveries. Promotion applies to eligible Amazon Prime members in select areas. Full terms & conditions at amazon.com/key

With Live view you can monitor deliveries as they happen real-time in the Ring App. In addition, track your Amazon orders and receive delivery notifications from the Key by Amazon App.

With a Ring Protect Plan (subscription sold separately), record all your videos, review what you missed for up to 60 days, and share videos and photos.

See, hear and speak to people from your phone, tablet or select Echo device with Indoor Cam Plug-In, a wired camera that can be mounted indoor. Includes privacy features, such as customizable privacy zones and audio privacy, to focus only on what’s relevant to you.

Place Indoor Cam on a flat surface or mount to a wall with the versatile mounting bracket.

Smart garage control open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App

Access smart features on the myQ app with a single tap from your Ring Dashboard

myQ Smart Garage Hub works with most garage door openers made after 1993 that have standard safety sensors

Key by Amazon in-Garage Delivery Bundle | Chamberlain Group myQ Smart Garage Door Opener (Chamb… List Price:$89.97 Price:$64.97 You Save:$25.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Key by Amazon in-Garage Delivery Bundle | Chamberlain myQ-G0401 - Wireless Smart Garage Hub and… List Price:$89.97 Price:$64.97 You Save:$25.00 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.