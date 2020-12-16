If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The FDA has now authorized the first wave of coronavirus vaccines for use in the US, so we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

It’s not all good news, however: We’re going to have to make it through a long and brutal winter before vaccines are available to the general public.

You need to stock up on plenty of pandemic essentials like hand sanitizer, and Amazon has large half-gallon Purell pump bottles in stock for the first time in months.

There are finally now coronavirus vaccines that have been authorized for use in the US. What’s more, initial COVID-19 vaccines have efficacy that reached as high as 95% in Phase 3 trials. That’s the kind of efficacy that could end up killing off the novel coronavirus completely one day, but it’s important that we don’t get ahead of ourselves. Experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have said repeatedly that covid vaccines won’t be widely available to the American public until sometime in March or April at the soonest, which means we have a long and brutal winter ahead of us.

Everyone in the country is now seeing what happens when people with pandemic fatigue let their guard down and do stupid things like traveling and gathering for the holidays. Coronavirus cases are soaring to record highs all across the US and things are getting so much worse because of all the people who are gathering for the holidays. Long story short, it’s time to double down by stocking up on coronavirus pandemic essentials and ensuring that you and your family are protected.

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) Price:$42.49 (20 Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$25.49 (10 Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed cup style KN95 masks are new masks we found recently on Amazon, and they work better than anything else we’ve come across — 3M N95 masks included. Lab tests show that they filter between 99.4% and 99.8% of small airborne particles, which is the best performance we’ve seen. They’re also on sale right now for just $2.12 each thanks to a coupon you can clip.

FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks are the second-best respirators you can buy right now to protect yourself and those around you. They’ve been tested by NIOSH and certified to block up to 99.4% of small airborne particles like viruses, so they’ve been authorized by the FDA for medical use. After all, that’s better performance than most 3M N95 masks. Powecom’s masks typically sell for $45 per 10-pack, but they’re on sale for less than half that right now at Amazon. And if they sell out, you can pick up AccuMed KN95 masks that are certified to work almost as well for around the same price. What’s more, they’re available in black!

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Aside from face masks, the other important thing you need is Purell hand sanitizer. Anytime you touch a surface or object outside your home, you should treat it as though it’s contaminated with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Washing your hands with soap and water constantly is impossible, so you need Purell.

Purell is still almost impossible to find in stores across the country right now, but there’s actually plenty in stock at Amazon. What’s more, several of the best-selling listings are actually discounted. You’ll find Purell hand sanitizer 8oz pump bottles and Purell 12oz pump bottles on sale right now at the lowest prices since the pandemic began, and they’re both sold directly by Amazon. There are a few other listings in stock as well, but there’s one in particular that you should definitely check out.

If you want to make sure you’re stocked up for the long winter, you can get large half-gallon Purell pump bottles for the first time in months if you hurry. And not only are they in stock, but they’re also actually on sale with a big discount! We doubt this listing will last long now that we’ve let the cat out of the bag, so definitely pick up a couple now while you still can.

Advanced Hand Sanitizer Green Certified Gel 64oz Bottle Refill Size Price:$41.00 ($0.64 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL NATURALS Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, with Skin Conditioners and Essential Oils, 12 fl o… Price:$54.80 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.