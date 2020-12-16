Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit and Disney+’s The Mandalorian were two of the most-watched TV shows across all the major streaming services for the month of November.



Disney+ is growing fast enough that its parent company thinks it will eclipse Netflix on a paid subscriber basis in just a few years’ time.

The Walt Disney Co.’s powerhouse streaming video service Disney+ has been on something of a tear lately, with original series like The Mandalorian along with a library of content from brands like Marvel and Pixar helping the service rack up more than 86 million paying subscribers. An impressive subscriber base, considering the streamer is barely a year old — and all the more impressive when you consider that at Disney’s recent investor day event, it was revealed that the company is predicting it will eclipse Netflix in terms of paying subscribers in just four years’ time.

It’s an ambitious forecast, to be sure, but, as we noted, it’s being powered along by original series like The Mandalorian — the first-ever live action TV series set within the Star Wars universe, which will see its second season finale air on Disney+ this Friday. Speaking of the series, it was also among the most-watched streaming TV shows for all of November, thanks to packing tons of great action and narrative surprises into the new season’s episodes — like finally revealing the name of the character we’ve all been referring to as “Baby Yoda” up to this point. Our latest heat ranking for what’s popular in the streaming world at the moment shows that The Mandalorian, in fact, was more popular than almost every other series on every other major streaming platform — with one exception, which we’ll come to.

The data for this ranking, which you can check out below, comes from the team at Reelgood, the streaming search engine service that shares with us here at BGR a look at what its millions of users are streaming on both a monthly and week-to-week basis. Here, for example, is our previous look at streaming trends from within Reelgood, for the prior week.

The only show that beat out The Mandalorian for the month of November, and it very much deserved the honor, is Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. Based on the novel of the same name from Walter Tevis, this is the story of one young woman’s natural talent for chess — how she honed it, and the sacrifices she made along the way to do so. Suffice it to say, the series which was helmed by a spellbindingly good Anya Taylor-Joy will be at or near the top of most year-end TV show best-of lists for 2020, and rightfully so. The show is so good, in fact, that it’s sparked a bit of a spike in sales of chess sets from retailers and toy stores.

