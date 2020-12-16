If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s new M1 processor is a first-generation chipset that is already dominating the industry and embarrassing Intel’s processors.

The new MacBook Air is the most affordable M1 laptop, and it starts at $999 while outclassing Windows laptops that cost three times as much.

The M1 MacBook Pro is obviously even more powerful than the Air, and it’s on sale today at Amazon for even less than it was during Black Friday 2020.

We still can’t believe how much excitement was generated among fans after Apple’s big Mac event last month. It might have actually been more exciting than the iPhone 12 event considering the fact that everything there was to know about the iPhone 12 leaked long before Apple’s announcement. Meanwhile, we knew Apple Silicon was coming but we had no idea how remarkably impressive it would be.

Just as Apple’s A-series processors are light years ahead of Qualcomm and other mobile chipmakers, so too are Apple’s new M-series chipsets compared to rival offerings from Intel and AMD. The M1 chip obliterates the competition in terms of power, performance, efficiency, design, and every other metric that matters. There are currently three different Mac computers that are powered by the M1: The new Mac mini, the new MacBook Air, and the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

And right now, the MacBook Pro is on sale at Amazon with an even deeper discount than we saw on Black Friday.

An unadvertised Black Friday 2020 sale on Amazon sliced $50 off of Apple’s new M1 MacBook Pros. Procrastination usually doesn’t pay off, but this time around it will. If you passed on that deal last month, you can now save an extra $10 on the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of SSD storage. It’s not a huge discount in terms of percentages, but $60 is $60 — especially when you just did all that gift shopping for the holidays. Also of note, the 256GB model is still on sale with Black Friday’s $50 discount.

We have no idea how much longer this discount will last and delivery estimates are already slipping, so grab one now before it’s too late.

Here are the highlights from the Amazon listing:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac

8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever

8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning

8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid

Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

Active cooling system sustains incredible performance

13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness for vibrant colors and incredible image detail

FaceTime HD camera with advanced image signal processor for clearer, sharper video calls

