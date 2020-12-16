Honda has announced the recall of more than 1.4 million of its vehicles due to a number of issues ranging from drivetrain flaws to electronics malfunctions.

The vehicles, which include the Accord, Insight, Fit, and Civic Hybrid among others, were sold as far back as 2002.

Owners will be notified of the recalls, but you can also check if your vehicle is included in the recall using Honda’s website.

Oftentimes when a major automotive manufacturer issues a large recall it’s due to one specific issue that is plaguing one or perhaps a couple of its vehicle models. These can range from airbag issues to problems with seats or even engine malfunctions, but it’s not often you see a company announce a recall like the one that Honda is in the middle of rolling out.

The company is now in the midst of recalling over 1.4 million vehicles for a variety of issues that are seemingly unrelated to one another. The recalls affect vehicles that were sold as far back as 2002 and stretch all the way up to newer models from 2020.

As ABC reports, the recalls include the following vehicles and model years:

2018-2020 Honda Accord: Flawed computer software can cause issues with windshield wipers, the rear camera, and turn signals.

2019-2020 Honda Insight: Flawed computer software can cause issues with windshield wipers, the rear camera, and turn signals.

2012 Honda Civic Hybrid: Driveshafts can corrode and eventually break, causing a risk of crash or injury.

2007-2014 Honda Fit: Driveshafts can corrode and eventually break, causing a risk of crash or injury.

2013-2015 Acura ILX: Driveshafts can corrode and eventually break, causing a risk of crash or injury.

2013-2015 Honda Accord: Driveshafts can corrode and eventually break, causing a risk of crash or injury.

2002-2006 Honda CR-V: It’s possible for water to penetrate the driver’s side window and affect the electronics for the window. This may cause an electrical short and even spark a fire.

If that last recall sounds familiar to you, that’s because it has already been issued once before. Apparently, the previous recall provided free repairs for the issue, but the repairs weren’t sufficient and now the same issue is happening all over again. That has to be incredibly frustrating for owners of those vehicles, but when the issue is as serious as “your car might start on fire,” it’s vitally important that it be taken seriously.

If you own a Honda and want to check or verify that your vehicle is or isn’t part of the recall, based on the above information, you can grab your vehicle’s VIN and enter it into Honda’s recall lookup web tool. Here you’ll get a rundown of any recalls or issues that have popped up with your car since it was sold.

