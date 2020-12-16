Samsung denied rumors that the Galaxy Note will be discontinued, saying that next year’s Galaxy Note 21 is already in development.

Samsung has also hinted that the S Pen stylus will work with more Galaxy phones next year.

Recent reports said the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would both support the stylus, suggesting that the Note would be discontinued as a result.

A series of reports said that Samsung is finally ready to ditch the Galaxy Note line this year, one of its most popular series of smartphones. The original Galaxy Note wasn’t the first super-sized Android phone of its time, but it will be forever remembered as the phablet that initiated the big-screen phone trend. But in 2020, most of the phones out there have large edge-to-edge displays that can be even larger than the Note 20’s screen. The Note’s other distinctive feature is the S Pen stylus. Come 2021; various other Galaxies will support the pen, effectively robbing the Note of the only advantage it still has over the competition, Galaxy phones included. Samsung already confirmed the rumors that said the S Pen is coming to other phones, rumors that generated speculation that there won’t be a Galaxy Note 21 series next year. On top of that, other reports said that Galaxy Note 21 hasn’t even started, although it should have begun by now. But Samsung has now confirmed that it plans to ship a new Galaxy Note version next year.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday that Samsung denied rumors that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued.

“We are preparing to release the Galaxy Note series next year,” an unnamed Samsung official told the news site.

Earlier on Wednesday, Samsung’s mobile business chief Roh Tae-moon hinted in an editorial that more Galaxy phones would support the stylus, without naming any models. Recent reports said the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 would work with the S Pen. But the accessory would be purchased separately.

The Samsung official denied that Roh’s message was a confirmation of the imminent demise of the Note series. “Roh’s message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued,” the person said.

Samsung gave a similar denial to The Verge:

Samsung confirms plans to bring some of the most beloved features of the Galaxy Note to more device categories in 2021. We remain committed to providing the best mobile experience to our consumers and will continue to actively listen and consider consumer feedback in all our product innovations. We cannot share any further details at this time.

As expected, Samsung doesn’t make any explicit mentions of the “beloved” Note features that will move to other phones next year.

The Galaxy S series is supposed to launch in mid-January during a virtual event that Samsung is yet to announce. The Note 21 should be released in the second half of next year, if Samsung sticks to its regular flagship launch pattern.