In a coronavirus update, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci shared what he believes is the only way we will truly “escape” from the coronavirus pandemic and put it behind us.



Dr. Fauci stressed that the key ingredient for bringing the pandemic to an end is for people to have more of a sense of community and to realize that everyone needs to be doing things collectively like getting vaccinated, wearing face masks, and social-distancing.



To date, more than 16.8 million Americans have gotten infected by COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

At this stage of the coronavirus pandemic, the world’s largest social network has decided to start notifying users when they interact with a piece of content that contains coronavirus misinformation that also gets taken down from the platform.

This an update to an initiative that Facebook launched back in April. Now, the company says it will send notifications to users who like, comment, or share any COVID-19 misinformation that gets taken down for violating Facebook’s terms of service. In a recent coronavirus update, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci lamented the prevalence of the kind of misinformation and coronavirus myths that an effort like this Facebook initiative is meant to crack down on. Unless this problem is solved, Dr. Fauci stressed, and we do everything we can to protect ourselves and others instead of embracing fantasies about it, we’ll “never be able to fix it.”

“It’s not make believe,” Dr. Fauci said about the COVID-19 pandemic, during an online event for the CSIS Commission on Strengthening America’s Health Security. A pandemic, we should add, that has resulted in more than 16.8 million Americans becoming infected with the coronavirus, along with more than 305,000 deaths from it, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

Continued Dr. Fauci: “And we’ve got to deal with it. Unless you realize and admit to the problem, you’ll never be able to fix it. When a certain proportion of the population (won’t) even admit that this is a serious problem, we have a lot of work to do. The only way you’re going to get this pandemic under control is if we all pull together as a country and not in different directions as a divided nation.”

For all the specific, individual milestones that have to be achieved in order to conquer the pandemic — things like the distribution of vaccines from drug makers like Pfizer and Moderna, as well as continued implementation of mitigation measures like the wearing of face masks — Dr. Fauci is pretty big-picture about the most important thing that needs to be done. People need to realize that we’re all on the same team, as it were, and act collectively to end the pandemic. This means that all of us need to be wearing face masks and avoiding crowds.

“We’re just going to have to try and keep reaching out to each other and realize that we have to come together,” Fauci said. “That sounds idealistic. But it’s the only way. We need to just keep trying and trying to get people to appreciate that this is a problem that involves all of us. We can’t deny it. It’s a problem that is involving the entire nation.”