A breakthrough coronavirus drug that was just approved for emergency use is hardly being administered to COVID-19 patients.

Only 5% to 20% of the weekly supply is being used to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

The drugs have some limitations that might hinder widespread use. Chief among them is the recommendation to use the drug early after a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

There’s still no COVID-19 cure that can be used to reduce complications and deaths significantly, and vaccines won’t help anyone who just contracted the illness. But researchers have already found various treatments that can improve the prognosis and reduce deaths. Some are tried and tested meds like dexamethasone, which can temper the immune response. Others are brand new drugs that were developed specifically for the new virus. Eli Lilly and Regeneron have developed monoclonal antibodies that are effective in COVID-19 for certain patients. Regeneron got some publicity in late September when Donald Trump received the experimental drug during his bout with COVID-19. Both drugs received emergency use approval, with the companies announcing that hundreds of thousands of units will be available to COVID-19 patients this year. It turns out that only between 5% and 20% of the available doses are used, a percentage that’s much lower than expected.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Head of Operation Warp Speed Moncef Slaoui addressed the limited use of monoclonal antibody drugs in an interview with CNBC.

NEW: Operation Warp Speed data shows that only 5-20% of Regeneron & Eli Lilly's antibody drugs that have been shipped to states are being used. (via @megtirrell) pic.twitter.com/qX28EfPVe0 — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) December 15, 2020

Slaoui said the figure is disappointing, considering that some 65,000 doses are ready for use every week.

But the drugs aren’t necessarily that easy to use. They have a huge limitation that doctors and patients need to be aware of. The drugs aren’t good in severe COVID-19. At that point, it’s drugs that can deal with the exacerbated immune response that can help patients, not drugs that can prevent the virus from spreading.

Monoclonal antibodies will bind to the virus’s spike protein, preventing it from infecting more cells. The lower the viral load, the easier the course of the illness might be. The Eli Lilly and Regeneron studies have shown that their drugs are indeed effective in treating patients early after the positive COVID-19 diagnosis. Studies looking at monoclonal antibodies in severe COVID-19 were stopped as they did not yield the desired results. As a result, the FDA approved the two drugs for early use in COVID-19.

Monoclonal antibody recommendations resemble blood plasma guidelines for COVID-19. Plasma rich in antibodies from COVID-19 survivors has to be administered within a few days of a positive diagnosis, and the procedure needs hospitalization. The difference between monoclonal and natural antibodies is that the former might be more effective at blocking the virus.

On top of that limitation, the total supply of Lilly and Regeneron drugs can’t meet demand. The meds might be underused, but each company will provide some 300,000 doses initially. That’s well below the weekly number of new COVID-19 cases.

The drugs are, therefore, recommended to at-risk patients, assuming they seek care right after diagnosis.

Given the large number of COVID-19 infections in the US, some patients might not present themselves to hospitals early enough to benefit from the innovative monoclonal antibody drugs. And if they don’t necessarily qualify for Eli Lilly or Regeneron drugs, they might not get it.

Finally, the drugs are given intravenously, which involves a visit to a hospital. There are no over-the-counter monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 that patients could be prescribed for at-home use.

That said, the monoclonal antibodies are still a useful addition to the roster of COVID-19 drugs and hold great promise. They might not work in severe COVID-19, but they could still prevent the illness from becoming more serious in patients at risk.