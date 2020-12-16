Using data like home searched via real estate networks and cost of living information, a new ranking provides a look at the cheapest, most-desirable cities in the United States.

The list, which was compiled by 24/7 Wall St, takes into account home values and household incomes as well.

The most desirable-but-affordable cities in the entire United States might be quite a surprise.

If you’ve been cooped up in your home for so much of 2020 that you feel like moving out and starting fresh, you’re probably also looking for a good deal and a nice place to settle down. A site called 24/7 Wall St. put together a rather impressive list of the cheapest cities that people are searching for on real estate networks with high frequency.

The list, which includes 20 cities from all across the United States, could be your starting point to finding the city (and home) that you’ll love and that won’t crush your bank account. Keep in mind that this list is based on real estate searches, cost of living, and home prices, so it’s not the definitive list of nice, cheap places to live, but it’s a great start if you’re in the market for some new scenery.

Using the data available, the listmakers have come up with the following ranking of the metropolitan areas that are both cheap and apparently getting a lot of attention from people hoping to move their via real estate networks:

Cape Coral / Fort Myers, Florida Salisbury, Maryland Raleigh, North Carolina Nashville-Davidson / Murfreesboro / Franklin, Tennessee Phoenix / Mesa / Scottsdale, Arizona Myrtle Beach / Conway / North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina / North Carolina Charleston / North Charleston, South Carolina Tampa / St. Petersburg / Clearwater, Florida Charlotte / Concord / Gastonia, North Carolina / South Carolina Orlando / Kissimmee / Sanford, Florida

These are just the top ten, but you can check out the full list of 20 over on the outlet’s website.

What’s clear from looking at the list is that people are definitely gravitating toward areas where the median home value isn’t too outrageous, while at the same time, the median household income is on the lower end.

Many of these cities and metro areas have home values hovering between $200,000 and around $280,000, while household incomes range from roughly $60,000 to around $80,000. Additionally, some of these locations have cost of living statistics that place them well below the national average. For example, Salisbury, which comes in at #2, has a cost of living that is over 11% lower than the national average. That’s some huge cost savings at a time when many people may be struggling to recover from the financial burden of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of course, that brings me to the one issue with this list: Moving right now is going to be a challenge for just about anyone. Real estate agents are still working to put people in homes, but there’s no denying that things have slowed down a lot, and people who might have been ready to move this year had to put their plans on hold. In any case, if you’re looking to move, keep these areas in mind.