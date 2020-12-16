If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for incredible daily deals to take advantage of ahead of Christmas 2020, you’ve definitely come to the right place. Highlights from Wednesday’s roundup include best-selling FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks for $25.49 per 10-pack instead of $45, AccuMed cup style KN95 masks that work even better for $2.12 each thanks to a coupon you can clip, 4th-gen Echo Dots for just $10 with a discounted Ring Video Doorbell or Ring Peephole Cam, 12-packs of Purell pump bottles at the lowest price we’ve seen all year, regular AccuMed KN95 masks back in stock in the sleek black color that keeps selling out, the $100 MyQ and Ring Indoor Cam bundle for just $64.97, Clorox wipes at the least inflated price we’ve seen in months, AirPods Pro back down to Black Friday’s price of $199, the awesome wireless camera that lets your smartphone see anywhere for just $27.19 when you clip the Amazon coupon, wildly popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs for just $6.75 each instead of $15, up to $60 off Apple’s screaming-fast M1 MacBook Pro, Sony’s incredible WF1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling earphones for a new all-time low price of $158, the $550 self-emptying Shark IQ robot vacuum for $399.99, $45 off an awesome foldable 4K camera drone, 20% off best-selling Ninja kitchen products, 21 pages of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses deals, and more. See all of today’s best bargains down below.

