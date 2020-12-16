If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are now 3M N95 for sale online at a few online retailers, including Amazon, but prices are still severely gouged.

Also, there’s another reason you should avoid them: The US is running out of N95 masks for healthcare workers.

Instead, you should stock up on AccuMed KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks.

They’re FDA-authorized and have been certified by NIOSH to filter small particles like viruses just as well as 3M N95 masks — or even better.

The coronavirus pandemic in the US has never been as bad as it is right now, but everyone reading this already knows that. It seemed unavoidable after schools reopened and restaurants began allowing indoor dining, but pandemic fatigue and people gathering for the holidays sent cases and deaths skyrocketing. People let down their guard, and now the COVID-19 outbreaks are uncontrollable across the entire US.

To make matters even worse as our daily new case numbers set record after record, The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the inventory of crucial N95 masks in the US is running low. Thankfully, the good news is that it’s still quite simple to protect yourself so you don’t become just another COVID-19 stat.

For hand hygiene, there are some terrific hand sanitizer options on Amazon right now. The hottest listings right now are 12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles and 4-packs of 1-liter Purell bottles sold directly by Amazon at the lowest price on the internet. As far as face masks, Amazon’s best-selling 3-layer coronavirus face masks are great for low-risk situations and they’re only $0.36 each. You’d have to be crazy not to pick up at least a box or two since we’ll all need to keep wearing face masks for the foreseeable future.

The problem is that right now, with COVID-19 outbreaks as bad as they are, there’s no such thing as a low-risk situation anymore. 3-ply masks mainly keep you from spreading COVID-19 if you’re already infected, but they don’t do much to protect healthy people from catching the disease.

The gold standard is considered by many to be 3M N95 masks, and you can actually get them on Amazon right now along with NIOSH N95 masks from other top brands like 3M Moldex. But there are two reasons you shouldn’t necessarily buy them. First, healthcare workers and other people on the front lines of the war against the novel coronavirus are running out of N95 masks and they need them much more than the general public. And second, most N95 masks you’ll come across online are price-gouged. Instead of getting N95 masks, you should consider KN95 masks. Good KN95 face masks are just as effective as N95 masks — the “95” in both ratings means they block at least 95% of small airborne particles — and they’re far less expensive.

If you want protection from the coronavirus that’s even better than most 3M N95 masks out there, you need to check out AccuMed cup style KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks now that they’re both back in stock.

AccuMed cup style KN95 masks and Powecom KN95 face masks are among the only KN95 masks on Amazon that have been tested by NIOSH and are on the FDA’s list of KN95 masks that are authorized for medical use. Beyond that, NIOSH’s testing found that these masks are between 98% and 99% effective as opposed to the 95% minimum for N95 and KN95 masks. Most popular N95 masks from 3M and other top companies were found to filter between 95% and 98% in NIOSH’s tests, so NIOSH says that these masks work even better!

You can easily pay $100 or even more for a 10-pack of comparable N95 masks because prices are so inflated, but Powecom’s FDA-authorized KN95 masks from Powecom retail for $45 per 10-pack. Grab them today, however, and you’ll only pay less than half. Meanwhile, a 15% coupon on Amazon slashes AccuMed cup style KN95 masks to just $2.12 each.

Also of note, foldable AccuMed KN95 masks that work just as well as the aforementioned masks are available in three colors — including black!. What’s more, you can get these masks with either elastic earloops or elastic headbands that many people find to be more comfortable and secure.

