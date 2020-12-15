A massive oil tanker that was abandoned off the coast of Yemen is now on the verge of dumping its inky black cargo into the Red Sea.

The tanker, which has been abandoned since 2015, is owned by a company that says it doesn’t have the ability to retrieve or maintain it.

A civil war in Yemen has complicated matters, with insurgents controlling the port where the tanker was abandoned.

Oil spills are some of the most devastating man-made natural disasters, and oftentimes they come out of nowhere. A ship colliding with something and spilling its contents into the ocean is, unfortunately, often unpredictable, and it’s not until after the catastrophe has taken place that any action can be taken to clean up the mess and prevent loss of animal life or mitigate damage to the environment.

Off the coast of Yemen, a very interesting but nonetheless tragic situation is unfolding, and it centers around the oil tanker named “Safer.” Safer was abandoned in 2015 at a port that is stuck in the middle of Yemen’s civil war, and now, five years later, the ship is nearing its breaking point, threatening to dump its massive one-million-barrel payload of oil into the Red Sea, potentially spreading to the ocean.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As Gizmodo reports, the entire situation was laid out by scientists calling for action in a new policy brief published in Frontiers in Marine Science. In the letter, scientists argue that the dumping of one million barrels of oil into the red sea would have unimaginable consequences and devastate the local marine ecosystem in a severe manner.

The ship, which has been sitting for roughly half a decade now, has been slowly deteriorating as it sits in the port. Water has made it into some of the ship’s interior already, flooding the engine compartment and causing a small amount of oil to already begin to leak out. That’s a drop in the bucket (no pun intended) compared to the one million barrels of oil that could begin to pollute the sea any day.

The authors write:

Five years in the making, a massive oil spill of 1 million barrels is imminent in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen. Emergent action must be taken by the United Nations and its International Maritime Organization (IMO) to remove the oil, despite regional political tensions, as a spill will have disastrous environmental and humanitarian consequences, especially if it occurs during winter. With millions of barrels of oil passing through the Red Sea each day, a regional strategy must be drafted for leak prevention and containment that is specific to the Red Sea’s unique ecosystems, unusual water currents, and political landscape.

The Houthi group that currently controls the port appears open to averting marine disaster and has agreed to allow UN inspectors to check out the tanker in January 2021. That’s right around the corner, but time is of the essence, and forming a plan to have the oil removed from the tanker before a larger containment failure is of the utmost importance.