A new city ranking lists 44 of the largest cities in the United States based on how much they are “hated.”

The rankings took several different surveys into account, using a favorability score to produce the final ranking.

The states at the top of the list may actually surprise you, and the “most hated city” is one that you probably didn’t even have in mind.

If you live in a big city, you might either love it or hate it. You’re also probably acutely aware that, even if you don’t feel strongly one way or another, there are plenty of people that do, and big cities often find themselves in the crosshairs of people who can’t stand the traffic, what the city offers, or perhaps even the attitude of its residents.

BestLife decided to see which cities were the most and least hated in the United States. The outlet took into account a variety of surveys and polls, including research conducted by Pew and rankings by Travel and Leisure that collected opinions of the best and worst cities. That data was combined with population change data (the more people leaving a city, the less likely it is that those people liked it), and rankings of “community happiness” in metro areas of the country. The result is a list of 44 states ranked in order of most-to-least hated.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

As we normally do, we’ll take a look at the bottom of the list first. These are the states with the lowest “Hate Index Score,” which would suggest that they are the most favorable of the cities on the list. If you live in one of these cities, congrats! Everyone loves you… or something.

Minneapolis, Minnesota Fort Worth, Texas St Paul, Minnesota San Diego, California Denver, Colorado Portland, Oregon San Franciso, California Nashville, Tennessee Indianapolis, Indiana Washington, D.C.

Well, the top spot is no surprise at all. Minnesota is generally considered to be a very pleasant place to live, assuming you can handle the cold, so it makes a lot of sense that its bustling metropolis would be ranking highly in terms of likeability, too. St. Paul, which is right next to it, also ranks highly.

As for surprises, I’m a little bit shocked that San Francisco ranks so highly, especially considering the incredibly sky-high cost of living, but I guess the weather and location count for a lot.

Now let’s look at the other side of the list. These are the most hated states in the country, according to the data:

Detroit, Michigan Las Vegas, Nevada Baltimore, Maryland Los Angeles, California St. Louis, Missouri New York, New York Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Colorado Springs, Colorado Riverside, California Miami, Florida

I can fully understand a few of these, like Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and even New York City. These are places that can swallow you up and spit you out, so to speak, and for a variety of reasons. But Detroit? I almost feel bad for Detroit. Once a booming production hub for the auto industry, Detroit has fallen on hard times, and then you throw the whole undrinkable water situation in nearby Flint on top of it and, well, it’s been a rough streak for Detroit and the surrounding area. Is that a reason to hate the city? According to those that participated in these polls and surveys, the answer is, unfortunately, yes.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now