A leaker familiar with Marvel’s plans for Phase 4 of the MCU says that Deadpool might make his entrance in the MCU much earlier than the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3.

Disney and Marvel have confirmed in the past that Deadpool will remain largely unchanged from the Fox version. But Marvel won’t just release another sequel.

If the leak is accurate, Ryan Reynolds might play Deadpool in the MCU as soon as next year or early in 2022.

The moment Disney announced it had purchased Fox, it was clear to fans that the best version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was yet to come. Avengers: Endgame delivered the best possible ending to a huge storyline that spanned more than a decade. Marvel needed 23 movies to weave this complex story, and it did most of the work without the most popular comic book characters. Marvel could not make any standalone Hulk movies, and Spider-Man joined the Avengers late in the game after Disney and Sony inked a mutually beneficial deal. But the Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Deadpool were all left out because they belonged to Fox. The moment Disney purchased Fox, the film and TV rights to those characters returned to Marvel, which confirmed it would use them.

We aren’t getting Avengers 5 in Phase 4 because Marvel has to rebuild the universe in the aftermath of Endgame and develop another massive, inter-connected storyline that will culminate with a universe-threatening crossover. Phase 4 also includes a large slate of TV series on Disney+ to enrich the storyline further. And Phase 4 will probably introduce the Fox characters to Marvel’s MCU. Deadpool is easily one of the most anticipated additions to the MCU, and a new leak tells us the Merc with a Mouth might reappear as soon as next year. But it won’t be in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool is easily the most successful Marvel movie in Fox’s lineup in recent years. Disney confirmed early on that Deadpool will remain largely unchanged once it arrives in the MCU, without actually announcing any Deadpool 3 plans. We then had various rumors that said Deadpool would cameo in additional MCU films, just as plans for the movie were ironed out. Ryan Reynolds further trolled fans about the imminent arrival of Deadpool without actually telling us anything about the upcoming film.

YouTuber Grace Randolph said on Twitter a few days ago that Deadpool will show up in Spider-Man 3 or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, “or maybe even both.” Deadpool was previously rumored for the Doctor Strange sequel, and it’s no surprise to see the characters associated with this particular movie.

A Deadpool cameo also makes sense of Spider-Man 3. We heard more than once that Spider-Man 3 would feature various unexpected characters, including Sony’s previous Spider-Man versions. A few days ago, a report said that Spider-Man 3 film is part of an amazing “trilogy.” The film follows the adventures in WandaVision and leads to Strange 2.

These films will further explore the multiverse, and it’s really the multiverse that will help Marvel unleash its Fox characters without causing any major continuity headaches. Marvel essentially needs new X-Men and Fantastic Four but wants to keep the magic of Deadpool without the baggage of the Fox storyline. The time travel events in Deadpool 2 alone would be an unnecessary complication for the MCU, given how Endgame explained time travel.

The multiverse already gave us a different Loki and a brand new Gamora. The MCU lost these characters in Infinity War, when Thanos killed them both, for different reasons. Deadpool might get his own multiverse origin story soon, and Spider-Man 3 and/or Strange 2 are definitely the kind of movies that can help with that, well before Deadpool 3 is ready for prime time.

This is just a rumor, of course, but Randolph did say in her previous videos that the MCU would feature Sony’s older Spider-Man versions. And those rumors seem to be coming true.