If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so few things you can still order now that will arrive before Christmas, which isn’t surprising since the pandemic is still causing shipping delays.

Thankfully, you still have time to give yourself or anyone on your list the gift of blazing-fast whole-home Wi-Fi coverage.

The best-in-class eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is on sale right now with a huge 20% discount, and there’s still time to have it delivered before Christmas.

Is there a better gift you can give than the gift of reliable, ultra-fast, whole-home Wi-Fi? If there is, we haven’t found it.

We live in the digital age and practically everything around us in our homes is connected to the internet. From TVs and streaming media players that we use for entertainment, to computers and smartphones, to smart plugs and web-connected smart home devices that make our lives so much easier. They all need fast, reliable Wi-Fi in order to work though, and that’s where today’s big eero sale on Amazon comes into play.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Pretty much every reviewer on the planet has rated Amazon’s various eero products at the top of the charts when comparing mesh Wi-Fi setups. Now, the eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is here with even more speed and features than previous-generation systems. It supports homes up to 5,000 square feet, which is more than enough to handle most houses and even the yards attached to them. After all, your home security cameras need Wi-Fi too. This hot new mesh Wi-Fi setup includes three routers and typically sells for $279, but a 20% discount on Amazon right now slashes the price to just $223. What’s more, there’s still time to get it before Christmas next week!

If you don’t need all the new bells and whistles that come with the eero 6 system, Amazon also has another deal that slashes the previous-generation eero mesh Wi-Fi system from $249 to $174. That’s a huge 30% discount! There are a few key differences between the two setups, but the biggest one is that this model supports data speeds up to 350Mbps instead of 500Mbps. That said, 350Mbps is more than fast enough for most households.

eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system – $223

Whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage – an eero 6 system covers up to 5,000 sq. ft. with wifi speeds up to 500 Mbps.

Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – eero’s mesh wifi technology adapts to your space—so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference across your home.

Supports 75+ devices – eero 6 uses the power of Wi-Fi 6 to increase the capacity—and efficiency—of your network.

Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. Plus, free customer support is available 7 days a week.

Connect to Alexa – eero 6 doubles as a Zigbee smart home hub, making it easy to connect and control compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-… List Price:$279.00 Price:$223.00 You Save:$56.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

eero mesh Wi-Fi system – $174

Works with your internet service provider – Eero connects to your modem to bring your existing internet connection to every corner of your home.

Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through setup in less than 10 minutes and allows you to manage your network from anywhere.

Don’t let WiFi slow you down – Get the most from your WiFi by streaming, gaming, and working from anywhere in your home.

Gets better over time – Automatic updates keep your network safe and secure.

TrueMesh technology – Eero intelligently routes traffic to avoid congestion, buffering, and dropoffs.

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack) List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.00 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.