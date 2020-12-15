Now that the first wave of coronavirus vaccine has begun to be distributed around the US, White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has confessed his biggest fear about the vaccine.



Dr. Fauci in a new interview praised the scientific breakthrough that allowed us to receive a vaccine for the coronavirus in record time while also confessing that it will be for naught if enough people don’t take the vaccine.

The first shipments of the first coronavirus vaccine, from Pfizer, began to be delivered around the US over the weekend.

Monday has proven to be a historic day in the US on multiple fronts, with the Electoral College finalizing the outcome of the 2020 presidential election as well as the nation kicking off an ambitious, massive public vaccination campaign now that the first approved coronavirus vaccine has started to be distributed.

Following the late-night approval Friday by the FDA of Pfizer’s request for an emergency use authorization for its coronavirus vaccine candidate, vaccine shipments started to be delivered around the country over the weekend ahead of the first injections on Monday. Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program, has compared the distribution to the 1944 landing at Normandy on D-Day, explaining during a weekend briefing that “D-Day was a pivotal turning point in World War II. It was the beginning of the end — and that’s where we are today. But make no mistake, it was not the end. Months and months of hard-fought battles occurred and it took diligence, courage, and strength to eventually achieve victory.” This brings us to White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has praised the breathtaking scientific achievements that got us here — even though he’s also now sharing a warning related to the newly distributed vaccine.

Dr. Fauci has confessed that he has one singular, overriding fear relative to the new vaccine — and it’s that a “substantial proportion” of people will hesitate to get vaccinated. “I think there are going to be many people who don’t want to get vaccinated right away,” Dr. Fauci told The Daily Beast. “But once you get, you know, tens of millions of people vaccinated, it looks like it’s working and it’s safe, then I think we’ll win over a large proportion of the rest of the population, who might have some hesitancy about getting vaccinated.”

This is what heroes look like. Sandra Lindsay, an ICU Nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, became the FIRST AMERICAN to get vaccinated in a non-trial setting. Thank you Sandra and thank you Dr. Michelle Chester. #NewYorkTough pic.twitter.com/g4HGZ3jbGG — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 14, 2020

Going a little deeper on that last part from Fauci, he’s previously stressed that the speed with which we can get our normal life back depends on how quickly we reach a critical mass of people having been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Let’s say we get 75%, 80% of the population vaccinated,” Dr. Fauci said during an online “When Public Health Means Business” event sponsored by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “If we do that, if we do it efficiently enough over the second quarter of 2021, by the time we get to the end of the summer, i.e., the third quarter, we may actually have enough herd immunity protecting our society that as we get to the end of 2021, we can approach very much some degree of normality that is close to where we were before.”

That normalcy can’t come soon enough. At the same time as the first Americans are getting the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the pandemic is continuing to set horrible milestones in the US. On Sunday, for example, the US reported more than 109,300 current COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Likewise, the US was just shy of 300,000 deaths from the coronavirus as of Monday morning, per the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

