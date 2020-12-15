The arrival of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine will hopefully put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic over the next 13 months.

In the meantime, everyday activities like indoor dining may not be fully safe until September of next year, at the earliest.

Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is encouraging, but the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. According to Dr. Fauci, January will likely be the worst month we’ve seen yet.

With the coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer already being administered to healthcare workers, there’s a lot of optimism that we’re finally on a path towards moving past the pandemic once and for all. And while that optimism may be well-founded, the vaccine is far from a quick fix. If anything, many health care experts believe the next two months will be the worst of the entire pandemic.

Once we get past January, however, things may finally start to turn around. And while that’s encouraging and exciting, returning to a pre-pandemic lifestyle isn’t something that’s going to happen overnight. On the contrary, some activities like eating out at restaurants may not be safe for a few more months.

During a recent interview with MSNBC, Dr. Fauci was asked directly when indoor dining might resume without fear of contracting COVID-19. Not one to mince words, Fauci said it could take a good seven months, if not longer:

You know, that may take several months into the second half and beyond of 2021… And I’ve actually said this every day and written about it — a vaccine right now is not a substitute for the normal standard public health measures of wearing a mask, keeping your distance, avoiding congregate crowded sections, and particularly indoors. It’s not a substitute. It compliments it. Only when you get the level of infection in society so low that it’s no longer a public health threat can you then think about the possibility of pulling back on public health measures.

A realistic time frame for when life might return to normal — in a best case scenario — is September of 2021, according to Fauci. Given the unpredictability of coronavirus outbreaks, however, nothing is set in stone.

What’s more, the coronavirus vaccine — while promising — is only effective if a majority of Americans opt to take it. To this point, Fauci previously said that upwards of 80% of Americans will need the vaccine in order to effectively prevent future outbreaks from happening.

Hitting that 80% figure, however, could prove to be a challenge. According to a Pew Research Center survey from a few months ago, 49% of Americans said they wouldn’t take a COVID-19 vaccine due to fears about side effects. The good news is that number has dwindled in light of how effective Pfizer’s vaccine was in clinical trials and the relatively mild nature of observed side effects.

Looking ahead, Fauci back in October assured the public that the pandemic at some point will come to an end. The only question is when.

“This outbreak will end,” Fauci said. “We will get a vaccine. And if we combine a vaccine with prudent public health measures, we can put this behind us.” Fauci later added that if people continue to take coronavirus safety measures seriously, “the outbreak will be behind us, not among us.”