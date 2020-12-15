An incredibly rare astronomical event is set to happen on the evening of December 21st, when Saturn and Jupiter will get really close in the sky.

The two planets will be so close from our point of view that they will appear as if they are a single point of light in the sky, known to some as the “Christmas Star.”

The last time the two planets lined up in such a way was in the year 1226, so it’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence.

2020 hasn’t given us much reason to be happy about pretty much anything. A global pandemic, general social and political unrest, and lots of people suffering has left humanity recovering on multiple fronts. In a tiny bit of positive news, it looks like a particularly rare celestial event will give us all a reason to gaze skyward on December 21st, giving us a brief break from, well, everything else.

On that night, two of the largest planets in our solar system — Jupiter and Saturn — will be nice and close. In fact, they’ll be so incredibly close that they’ll appear as a “double planet,” according to astronomer Patrick Hartigan of Rice University. This is something that hasn’t happened in hundreds of years, and it’ll be quite the sight to see.

Because of the nature of how planets orbit the Sun, the proximity of any two planets to one another varies wildly over the course of many years. In the case of Earth and Mars, our two worlds are only close enough to launch missions from our planet to the Red Planet every two years or so. For Jupiter and Saturn, the two planets only “line up” from our point of view every 20 years or so.

“Alignments between these two planets are rather rare, occurring once every 20 years or so, but this conjunction is exceptionally rare because of how close the planets will appear to one another,” Hartigan said in a statement. “You’d have to go all the way back to just before dawn on March 4, 1226, to see a closer alignment between these objects visible in the night sky.”

It’s going to be a long time before it happens again, and if you’re even casually interested in astronomy it’s worth doing whatever you can to catch a glimpse of the “Christmas Star” during its brief appearance. Of course, you’ll have a better shot if you have a pair of nice binoculars or even a small telescope, and the weather will need to be cooperating, but if you have luck on your side the sight will definitely be worth seeing.

“On the evening of closest approach on Dec 21 they will look like a double planet, separated by only 1/5th the diameter of the full moon,” Hartigan explains. “For most telescope viewers, each planet and several of their largest moons will be visible in the same field of view that evening.”