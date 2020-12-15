If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

AirPods Pro and AirPods 2 are the hottest true wireless earbuds right now on Amazon, which makes sense since they’re both on sale with deep discounts.

Even on sale, however, you’ll still need to cough up at least $125 for any AirPods model.

Another great deal on Amazon slashes the best-selling SoundPEATS TrueFree 2 true wireless earbuds to just $23.99, which is remarkable for earphones this impressive.

Thanks to a big $50 discount, Apple’s AirPods Pro earphones are the hottest in-ear headphones on Amazon right now. $199 is the same stellar price we saw during Cyber Week 2020, so it makes sense that these awesome noise cancelling earbuds continue to fly off Amazon’s virtual store shelves. AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case are $40 off right now and entry-level AirPods 2 are down to $124.99, so it’s a pretty great time to buy any of Apple’s earbuds right now.

That said, $125+ is still a lot of money to spend on wireless earphones. If you’re looking for something with terrific sound quality and impressive battery life for a fraction of the price, we’ve got just the thing.

SoundPEATS certainly isn’t the most recognizable name in personal audio products, but it’s actually one of the hottest headphones brands on Amazon. Right now, SoundPEATS is running an outstanding deal on its latest true wireless earbuds.

The SoundPEATS TrueFree 2 true wireless earbuds take everything that tens of thousands of our readers loved about the original TrueFree earbuds and makes it even better. New custom drivers improve sound quality while a more comfortable design improves the fit. Battery life has even been extended, and the includes charging case now has a USB-C port. These awesome earbuds are also IPX7 water-resistant now, which is pretty incredible for $30 earphones.

Did we say $30? Pick up a pair right now at Amazon and you’ll only pay $23.99!

Here are the important notes from Amazon’s product page:

[Customized EarFins & IPX7 Waterproof] – Exclusive and soft silicone ear fins provide you a comfortable and secure fit. Reinforced design and IPX7-rated protect the earbuds from sweat and water and allows you to enjoy your positive and active lifestyle.

[Full Control & Easy Operation] – On-ear sensitive button control delivers comfort touch and enables an accurate operation on switching tracks, adjusting volume, handling calls, and activating voice assistant as hassle-free as possible.

[Type-C Charge & Power Indicators] – Battery-shaped indicators inside the charging case give you a clear status of the battery left in the case, one LED stands for 25% power. Type-C charge brings convenience and ensures fast and safe charging.

[Uninterrupted Connection & Auto Pairing] – Seamless connection between single-mode with either earbud or single/twin mode. Both earbuds support working as the first/master unit. Instant pairing right after out of charging case.

[Pleasant Sound & 20 Hours] – Built-in 6mm bio-compound diaphragm driver streams finely tuned sound with outstanding clarity and no distortion. Around 4 times full recharges by charging case enrich your leisure.

