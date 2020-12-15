If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s nearly impossible to completely unplug from the world. Sure, if you head off to a cabin and don’t bring your electronic devices with you, that’s one way. Plus, it’s probably amazing to not have to check emails or texts all the time. But, in the real world, you’re needed and can’t be without your phone or laptop. Having to be plugged in means the need to communicate is high. Utilizing wireless earbuds to walk and talk has become a way of life for many. The Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are two of the top options on the market. They are so popular that it can be hard to differentiate between yours and someone else’s cases. That’s why you need a silicone case cover to make yours your own. There are many different kinds of case covers, but we’ve narrowed down the top five picks to style up your AirPods Pro case. Make it your own by reading up below.

Don’t spend too much

Image source: Amazon

For those looking to save some money after purchasing AirPods Pro, there’s the BRG Soft Silicone Skin Case Cover. This is ultra protective and is made from premium silicone. This will protect your AirPods from bumps, drops, and scratches. The bottom dust plug design keeps the charging port sealed when not in use. It won’t affect wireless charging and you won’t have to remove the case to use the case or earbuds. The thin wall of the cover has been specially treated to allow the indicator light to shine through and the upgraded hinge design allows the case to open completely without cracking. It has an added carabiner clip to make it easy to attach to a handbag or backpack. It comes in 24 different colors to choose from.

Key Features:

Cost-efficient purchase

Thin wall allows indicator light to shine through

Upgraded hinge design

BRG Compatible with Airpods Pro Case,Soft Silicone Skin Case Cover Shock-Absorbing Protective C… Price:$4.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Built to survive

Image source: Amazon

Don’t worry if you happen to drop your AirPods Pro case if it has the MOBOSI Vanguard Armor Series Military AirPods Pro Case. It takes almost no time to install over your case and it comes in four different colors. This provides all around protection, as it is soft, sturdy TPU with an anti-slip stripe design. It will protect against dents, scratches, and bumps. This allows access to the reset button on the back of the case for pairing without taking out the charging case. You won’t have a problem charging with this on and it has an LED light that comes on when charging. This supports wired and wireless charging.

Key Features:

Takes no time to install

Provides all around protection

Supports wired and wireless charging

MOBOSI Vanguard Armor Series Military AirPods Pro Case, Full-Body Hard Shell Protective Cover C… Price:$20.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Really set yours apart

Image source: Amazon

You’ll love the fashionable designs of the AIRSPO Silicone Cover Compatible AirPods Pro Case. With patterns such as leopard print, sunflower, USA graffiti, and more, you’ll find one that fits your personality. It is precisely molded to fit the AirPods Pro case and not block the charging port. Made with advanced thermal transfer technology, it is hard to rub off and won’t fade. A keychain design with a carabiner clip makes it easy to carry with you at all times. You’ll be able to charge it wirelessly or by plugging it in.

Key Features:

15 patterns such a leopard print and sunflower

Made with advanced thermal transfer technology

Keychain design with a carabiner clip

AIRSPO Silicone Cover Compatible AirPods Pro Case Floral Print Protective Case Skin for Apple A… Price:$10.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For a solid look

Image source: Amazon

Looking for a solid color to enjoy? Choose the ATUAT Compatible with AirPods Pro Case. There are 35 different colors for you to pick from, so it’ll be really difficult for you to not find one that you like. Made of premium grade silicone, this won’t break or age much as time goes on. You’ll be able to have it for a long time. It is shock absorbing and drop protecting and feels great in your hands. Made from 3.0mm thickness, it’s thicker and stronger than other options. This provides 360-degree protection.

Key Features:

Made of premium grade silicone

Comes in 35 different colors

Shock absorbing and drop protecting

ATUAT Compatible with AirPods Pro Case, Protective Silicone Cover Compatible with AirPods Pro (… List Price:$12.99 Price:$5.99 You Save:$7.00 (54%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

In need of two?

Image source: Amazon

Buying one for yourself and one for a friend? Get the two-pack SNBLK AirPods Pro Case Cover. Each of these comes with two cases that are different colors, so you’ll easily be able to tell them apart. There are 25 color combinations and all are made from elastic silicone. They are smooth to the touch and fit perfectly over the case. These will prevent bumps, scratches, and dents from affecting the cases. Charging won’t be an issue and the added metal carabiner clip makes them easy to carry.

Key Features:

Two-pack that come in 25 color combinations

Smooth to the touch

Prevent bumps, scratches, and dents

[2 Pack] SNBLK Designed for Airpods Pro Case Cover Silicone Protective Charging Case Skin with… Price:$10.59 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now