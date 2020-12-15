Japan revealed more information about what exactly its Hayabusa2 asteroid probe captured during its mission and recently dropped off on Earth.

The country’s space agency, JAXA, says that it got more material than it was hoping for, and offered new images that show more of the asteroid sample that was collected during the mission.

The asteroid material will now be studied, and there’s no telling what interesting things the researchers may find.

See all that dark brown, sandy-looking stuff in the picture above? It’s not coffee grounds, believe it or not, but asteroid material that was brought back to Earth by Japan’s Hayabusa2 asteroid probe. The spacecraft recently dropped off its payload of asteroid material in Australia, which was then shipped to Japan where eager scientists are waiting to study it.

In a news release a day or two ago, JAXA showed off an image of its sample collection container that showed what appeared to be a very small amount of material. Now, in an updated statement and new image, we can see that there was actually quite a bit more asteroid soil than we initially thought, and JAXA says it’s overwhelmed with the success of the mission.

It’s now been reported that Japan’s space agency received even more asteroid material than it was expecting. The sample initially appeared small in images released to the public, but new images show even more material than before. The agency owes this to the fact that the spacecraft performed two sample collection maneuvers and it appears as though the compartment used during the first touchdown has even more material than the scientists thought.

That’s really incredible news for JAXA, as well as the scientific community as a whole, as obtaining material from an asteroid for study back on Earth is no easy feat. “We have confirmed a good amount of sand apparently collected from the asteroid Ryugu, along with gases,” JAXA Hayabusa2 project manager Yuichi Tsuda said during a taped video message published by the space agency. “The samples from outside of our planet, which we have long dreamed of, are now in our hands.”

What is particularly exciting for the scientists at JAXA is that the sample collection attempts managed to snag not only dusty material but also larger chunks. These pebbles and small rock debris could provide even more information about the formation and life of the asteroid, as well as other rocky bodies in our solar system.

Hayabusa2’s long trip to the space rock Ryugu, the period of study in orbit around the space rock, and the trip back, have taken years to complete. Now that the samples are back on Earth it’ll be interesting to see what kind of discoveries can be made. We likely won’t have to wait long before some research using the asteroid samples begins to surface.