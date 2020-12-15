If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Holy moly, do we have a phenomenal daily deals roundup for you to check out on Tuesday, or what? Where coronavirus pandemic essentials are concerned, the hottest sale right now slashes FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks from $45 per 10-pack to just $25.49. You can also get AccuMed cup style KN95 masks that filter up to 99.8% of small airborne particles according to lab tests for just $2.12 each thanks to a 15% coupon on the product page. US-based AccuMed also has headband KN95 masks and earloop KN95 masks in black, and they’re both manufactured by a company that’s on the FDA EUA list. Finally, Clorox wipes and Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles are both in stock at the lowest prices we’ve seen in months.

Beyond all that, highlights from today’s roundup include Echo Dots for just $10 when you get them with a discounted Ring Video Doorbell or Ring Peephole Cam, Apple’s insanely popular AirPods Pro for $199 instead of $249, the $550 self-emptying Shark IQ robot vacuum for just $399.99, a big sale on six different Ninja kitchen products, multiple Instant Pot deals that save you up to $60, a massive LG 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $626.99, a top-rated electric standing desk for $249.99 in either black or white, 20% off the blazing-fast eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system, an even deeper 30% discount on the previous-gen eero mesh system, best-selling SoundPEATS Truefree 2 true wireless earbuds for only $24, $70 off Amazon’s best-selling DNA home test kit, and more. See all of today’s best bargains down below.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$25.49 (10 Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) Price:$42.49 (20 Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Video Doorbell (2020 release) in Satin Nickel with Echo Dot (4th Gen) List Price:$149.98 Price:$109.99 You Save:$39.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… List Price:$49.24 Price:$49.19 You Save:$0.05 (0%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent List Price:$69.77 Price:$54.95 You Save:$14.86 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Dot (4th Gen) List Price:$179.98 Price:$109.99 You Save:$69.99 (39%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum RV1001AE with XL Empty Base Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Advanced Navigation,… List Price:$549.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$150.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$99.99 Price:$59.96 You Save:$40.03 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Ste… List Price:$79.95 Price:$59.99 You Save:$19.96 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Sterilizer, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, S… List Price:$149.95 Price:$89.99 You Save:$59.96 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

LG 70UN7370PUC Alexa Built-In UHD 73 Series 70" 4K Smart UHD TV (2020) List Price:$999.99 Price:$626.99 You Save:$373.00 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Flexispot Electric Stand Up Desk Workstation with Desktop 48 x 30 Inches Whole-Piece Desk Ergon… List Price:$299.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$50.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Flexispot Electric Height Adjustable Desk with Desktop, 48 x 30 Inches, Ergonomic Memory Contro… List Price:$299.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$50.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Introducing Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system with built-in Zigbee smart home hub (3-… List Price:$279.00 Price:$223.00 You Save:$56.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Amazon eero mesh WiFi system – router replacement for whole-home coverage (3-pack) List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.00 You Save:$75.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds TrueFree2 Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones in-Ear Stereo TWS Sports Earbuds… List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… List Price:$199.00 Price:$129.00 You Save:$70.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.