Best Buy will have PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles in stock on December 15th.

The retailer wouldn’t confirm how many consoles it plans to sell on Tuesday, but sales are expected to begin sometime after 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET.

Be sure to log in to your account and have your shipping details filled out before sales begin.

At this point, your chances of getting a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S before Christmas are slim, but you might not want to give up hope quite yet. Best Buy has announced that it will have more next-generation consoles in stock on its website on Tuesday, December 15th. The retailer says that the stock will go live “sometime after” 6 a.m. PT / 9 a.m. ET, so be sure to have the site open and log in to your account ahead of time.

It’s worth reiterating that you will not be able to go to a brick-and-mortar store and physically purchase a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. You will need to make your purchase online, but you can pick it up at a Best Buy store using the retailer’s curbside pickup service, providing you don’t want to wait for it to ship to your house.

This is all the information that Best Buy was willing to provide, which means we have no idea how much supply Best Buy expects, how long the consoles will be in stock, or even when exactly the sales will begin. If you’re determined to snag a console tomorrow, here are links to all of the product pages on Best Buy’s website:

There’s obviously no guarantee that you will be able to purchase a PS5, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S tomorrow, but with just eleven days to go until Christmas, this may very well be one of your last chances to get one of the new consoles before the end of the year. At the very least, it’s worth logging on tomorrow and giving it a shot.

One of many reasons that the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles have been so difficult to find since launching last month is the scourge of bots. As quick as you might think you are when it comes to refreshing webpages and clicking “Add to Cart,” you’ll never be faster than a bot. The scalper bots are capable of refreshing pages in milliseconds, and even bot-detection tools that retailers have deployed on their sites can’t stop every bot.

The good news is that demand for the console appears to be down slightly now that Black Friday has come and gone, so you might stand a chance of finally getting your next-gen console of choice on Tuesday.