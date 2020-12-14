If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

2020 has been a crazy year in so many ways because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We expected to see price gouging on things like face masks and sanitizing wipes, but no one foresaw $50 webcams hitting Amazon for $200 or more.

Things are finally getting back to normal now, and the best-selling Logitech C270 Webcam is down to its lowest price since the pandemic began.

Face masks and hand sanitizers are definitely the best-selling products among our readers these days. Especially while Powecom KN95 face masks are in stock on Amazon for $25.49 instead of $45, since they’re the hottest NIOSH-tested, FDA-authorized masks on the whole site.

Another popular type of product so many people want right now is a webcam. Even nonessential businesses that have opened often let people continue working from home these days, and if they’re smart they’ll keep that policy in place for the foreseeable future. On top of that, a lot of schools offer at-home classes right now for families who want to be extra safe. That means you’re in store for a whole lot more video calls in the weeks and months to come. Even if you don’t use video calling apps for work or school, there’s a good chance you use them to chat with family and friends.

The good news is that webcams are finally starting to drop back down to normal prices at Amazon. Check out Amazon’s webcam page and you’ll find tons of good options in stock right now, but there are a few in particular that are outselling everything else. The Logitech C270 Webcam is one of the most popular models out there, which makes sense considering how big Logitech is in this space. This model is ready to ship right now, and while prices were over $200 at one point, it’s finally back down to around $40 where it should be.

Logitech C270 3MP 1280 x 720pixels USB 2.0 Black Webcam Price:$40.88 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

If you want a solid upgrade to a 1080p model and you don’t care about the Logitech brand since they’re pretty much all on par anyway these days, the Weicha 1080P HD Webcam with Microphone is discounted to just $29.99 and new orders will be delivered this week. You can also get the top-rated ToLuLu HD 1080p Webcam for $26.99 right now thanks to a coupon you can clip.

1080P HD Webcam with Microphone, Webcam for Gaming Conferencing, Laptop or Desktop Webcam, USB… Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Webcam HD 1080p Web Camera, USB PC Computer Webcam with Microphone, Laptop Desktop Full HD Came… List Price:$36.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$10.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but not least, if you want to spend as little as possible you can pick up a Joupugi 720p HD USB Webcam right now for just $21.98. It’ll take a little bit longer to ship, but it still should arrive next week if you order soon.

joupugi PC Webcam, 720P Full HD Webcam USB Desktop & Laptop Webcam Live Streaming Webcam with M… List Price:$37.49 Price:$21.98 You Save:$19.50 (52%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

