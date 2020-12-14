Cabinets sold over Amazon are being recalled because they could pose a serious danger if they aren’t secured to a wall.

A recall posted by the CPSC notes that they can topple, potentially injuring or even killing small children.

The cabinets also don’t comply with US industry standards in the first place, making the recall even more urgent.

The pandemic and subsequent stay-at-home trends have given plenty of people a hefty dose of cabin fever this year. Doing a bit of interior redecoration can be an effective way to spruce up your indoor surroundings and make things feel fresh and new, but if you bought these cabinets off of Amazon, you’re going to want to take extreme caution with them, or maybe even throw them out.

In a new recall bulletin posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Shenzhen Luosi Ge Trading Co. announces the recall of two models of its “Homfa” cabinets. Both HPB-087 and HBP-106 are included in the recall due to their habit of tipping over easily if they’re not secured to a wall.

The cabinets are made of wood and stand on four legs. From the images, they look like pretty standard cabinets, but they also look like they might not be the most stable things on the planet. That suspicion is confirmed by the recall, which describes the issue thusly: “The recalled cabinets are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. The cabinets do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM F2057-19).”

The cabinets were sold via Amazon from July of 2019 through September 2020. Apparently, it took over a year for anyone to figure out that they were unstable to the point that they violated industry standards here in the United States. The small big of good news here is that the company says that there have not been any reports of “incidents or injuries” related to the cabinets, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t dangerous.

As for what the company is doing to make things right, here are the remedy details via the official recall bulletin:

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled cabinet that is not properly anchored to the wall and keep it away from children. Homfa will provide pre-paid shipping labels, so that consumers can remove the cabinet’s drawer slides and return them to the firm for a full refund. Consumers should then discard the rest of the dresser. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

If you have either of these cabinets, you should follow the directions the company has put forth to receive your refund and, if you’re concerned about the safety aspect (you should be!) you return the pieces the company requests and throw out the rest.