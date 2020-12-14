Nearly 50,000 units of a popular electric fireplace are being recalled over their potential to overheat and cause an actual fire.

The heating units can cause smoke and even fire, and there have already been dozens of cases in which this dangerous situation was reported.

The company is asking that people stop using them immediately and get in contact for a free repair kit and a free in-home repair of the unit.

Winter is well and truly upon us in many states here in the US, with snow piling up and frigid winds arriving well in advance of the “official” start of winter. Colder temperatures mean fireplaces of all kinds are getting fired up for the first time in months, but owners of one particular model of electric fireplace should think twice before hitting that power button.

A new recall published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission reveals that one popular electric fireplace sold at Lowe’s stores across the United States may have the potential to spark home fires and cause serious damage and injury.

Unlike some recalls of home goods that are relatively small in scale, this recall is a big one, with roughly 48,000 units affected. That’s a huge number of fireplaces and the fact that the units were sold over the course of five years doesn’t help matters. The company says the units were available for sale from January 2013 through April of 2018.

This recall involves allen + roth brand 62-inch wide, 5,120-BTU infrared quartz electric fireplaces, Lowe’s Item Number 466656. The electric fireplaces are housed in a cherry wood-colored cabinet and have a thermostat and remote control. An insert inside the cabinet simulates a wood-burning fire and provides heat. “FEBO Flame Electric Fireplace Model Number ZHS-30-A” is printed on a white label on the back of the product.

Thus far, the company has received over two dozen complaints from owners who said that their fireplaces overheated and in some cases started smoking or even produced real flames, which is obviously incredibly dangerous.

“The firm has received 28 reports of overheating, fire, or smoke. Several of these incidents reportedly caused smoke damage to the surrounding area and in one instance smoke inhalation,” the company’s recall bulletin states.

As for how the manufacturer, L G Sourcing, Inc., plans to fix things, it’s got a plan in place where customers can request a free repair kit and then have a repairman visit their home to make the necessary changes to the unit. Considering the fireplaces initially cost roughly $700, it makes sense that the company would want to do what it can to fix things rather than asking customers to return them or refund them.

The company says that the defective units have caused smoke damage to homes and one case of smoke inhalation in a customer. So, if you have one of these fireplaces in your home, it’s best to get it fixed before something bad happens.