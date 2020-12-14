New CDC data shows that the flu epidemic is almost non-existent in the US, just as the novel coronavirus transmission is at record highs.

Preventive measures, including face masks, social distancing, and an uptick in vaccinations, have reduced the spread of the flu in 2020.

Public health experts are no longer worried that the flu and COVID-19 will converge into a so-called “twindemic.”

Public health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been urging the US population to respect measures that could reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission over the summer. They worried the country would get into the fall and winter with a large COVID-19 caseload and that hospitals would have to deal with a “twindemic” threat that could overwhelm some medical systems. The novel coronavirus has been spreading very efficiently in the spring and summer months, but the cold made it even more dangerous. The flu gets activated during the colder seasons as well. Health experts worried that the coronavirus and flu would converge, putting additional pressure on the already strained resources of hospitals.

A few months later, a variation of the nightmare scenario health experts foresaw came true. Some hospitals are overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients. The fall and winter COVID-19 wave is the worst to date, setting awful records across categories. Cases have topped 231,000 on Friday, with the number of deaths hitting 3,300 on the same day. More than 108,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. But the flu is almost nonexistent in the US, and experts are no longer worried about a twindemic.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

FDA-authorized coronavirus masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are almost half off the regular $45 price at Amazon Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Reports from the southern hemisphere, which had its winter during the northern hemisphere’s summer, showed the flu epidemics were at record lows in 2020. Face masks and social distancing helped reduce the transmission of COVID-19, but also the flu and other infectious diseases. The hope was that the northern hemisphere could replicate that success at dealing with the flu, but there were no guarantees.

Fast-forward to mid-December, and it now seems unlikely for the flu epidemic to gain any steam. As The New York Times pointed out, this is a huge relief to public health officials. The coronavirus epidemic is already bad enough for hospitals.

“Overall flu activity is low and lower than we usually see at this time of year,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director of the influenza division Dr. Daniel Jernigan told the paper. “I don’t think we can definitively say there will be no twindemic; I’ve been working with flu for a long time, and I’ve been burned. But flu is atypically low.”

Since December, the CDC FluView surveillance system has shown that all states had “minimal” or “low” flu activity. Some of them should also be at “moderate” and “high” levels by December, but that’s not happening. Of 232,452 flu tests so far, only 496, or 0.2% came up positive.

“Everybody was in quiet awe about how low flu is,” Dr. William Schaffner told The Times about a discussion with other preventive medicine specialists. “Somebody said: ‘Shh, don’t talk about it. The virus will hear us.’” Schaffner is the medical director for the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, which promotes flu shots.

The flu infections are likely to stay down for many weeks, according to Kinsa Health, a company that has made accurate flu predictions with the help of smartphone-connected thermometers and historical databases.

“Going forward, we don’t expect influenza-like illness to go high,” Inder Singh, Kinsa’s founder and chief executive, told the paper. “It looks like the twindemic isn’t going to happen.”

Several factors contributed to keeping the flu season in check. The use of face masks and the cancelation of indoor gatherings prevented the spread of the flu. On top of that, a “phenomenal number” of flu shots were manufactured and shipped in August. Some 188 million doses were shipped as of November, topping the 175 million record from last year. Preliminary data from December 9th shows that some 70 million adults had already received flu shots as of mid-November, some 12 million more than in 2019. Some vaccination issues remain, as the figures aren’t great in groups, including pregnant women and black children. But health experts still advise people to get vaccinated, even though they don’t expect the flu to pick up in the coming months.

Without vaccines, the coronavirus has been spreading at an alarming rate. We also lack effective medicine that could alleviate symptoms and reduce infectivity. But the 2020-2021 flu season in the US should be a preview of what can happen when a combination of preventive measures is used to stop an infectious illness. The widespread use of face masks, social distancing, and coronavirus vaccines could help beat the pandemic and reduce the spread significantly.