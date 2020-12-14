The FDA appears likely to approve a second coronavirus vaccine later this week, this one from Moderna following the emergency use authorization approval that Pfizer received a few days ago.



That’s according to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the head of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program.



Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine has been found to have an efficacy rate of about 94%, and Dr. Slaoui said the hope is to have 100 million people immunized through the first quarter of 2021.

Days after the FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, the first shipments of which have started to be delivered around the country and even injected into the first recipients, the federal agency is now poised to approve a second coronavirus vaccine this week.

That’s according to Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who heads up the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program and who also predicted during an interview with Fox News Sunday that Moderna’s vaccine “likely would be approved by Friday.” This is the vaccine candidate from Moderna that the company disclosed in November has an efficacy rate of 94%, which is to say that 94 out of 100 people who are vaccinated with Moderna’s mRNA vaccine will be protected against COVID-19. Additionally, inoculated people who do catch COVID-19 will not experience a severe coronavirus infection, according to Moderna’s announcement about the trial results.

During his interview this weekend, Dr. Slaoui said that the hope is “to have immunized 100 million people, which would be the long-term care facility people, the elderly people with co-morbidities, (and) the first-line workers, the health care workers” by the first quarter of 2021. Dr. Slaoui is also predicting 100 million doses of Moderna’s vaccine being available in the first quarter.

However, what experts like Dr. Slaoui as well as White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci are especially concerned about now, with the first vaccines for the coronavirus finally emerging, is the tricky task of getting enough people to get vaccinated so that the vaccines will actually have the desired effect. The Kaiser Family Foundation conducted a poll along these lines a few months ago, and it found that 62% of US adults acknowledged being “worried that the political pressure from President Donald Trump’s administration will lead the FDA to rush to approve a coronavirus vaccine without making sure that it is safe and effective.”

“Unfortunately, there is so much politics around in the context of developing these vaccines that there’s been a confusion between how thorough and scientific and factual the work that has been done is, ” Dr. Slaoui told Fox News this weekend. “(And) the perception that people are thinking that we cut corners or anything like that — I can guarantee you that no such things have happened, that we followed the science.”