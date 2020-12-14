If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Winter can be a great time of year to spend time outside. That may be strange to say, as the temperatures are obviously lower than normal, but there’s a lot that can be enjoyed and accomplished outdoors during the season. If you’re someone who loves snow or winter sports, skiing and snowboarding may be at the top of your list. When it comes to shredding down a mountain on some fresh powder, there’s not much that beats a day on the slopes. But being able to bring your equipment with you to the mountain can be difficult, especially if you’re snowboarding. Fitting the board in your car or on public transportation is a necessity and you’ll want an easy way to carry it. A snowboard bag is a must, as it will protect your board when you aren’t using it. Check out the five options we’ve found below to help you carry your equipment to the slopes. Remember to enjoy the mountain and the lodge afterwards.

Keep all of your items together

Image source: Amazon

When you’re heading to the mountain, you’ll need your snowboard and your boots. Thanks to the Athletico Two-Piece Snowboard and Boot Bag Combo, you’ll be able to store them together. This comes with a snowboard bag as well as a boot bag, so they’ll look the same to make finding them easier. The snowboard sleeve fits boards up to 165 cm, so they’ll work for most riders. The boot bag can store boots up to size 13, so there’s plenty of room. They come in four different colors, so if you have a couple of snowboarders in the same family, you can choose through the options to better tell them apart. The handy carrying handle and detachable shoulder straps allow you to carry your board and boots easily. The sleeve is non-padded, making it more lightweight to handle.

Key Features:

Comes with snowboard bag and a boot bag

Sleeve fits boards up to 165 cm

Boots can go up to size 13

Athletico Two-Piece Snowboard and Boot Bag Combo | Store & Transport Snowboard Up to 165 cm and… Price:$45.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Plop it down in the snow

Image source: Amazon

You won’t have to worry about your board getting scratched when you keep it in the Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag. Depending on the size of your board, you can pick either a 157 cm or a 165 cm option. There is complete 360° padded protection with 600D polyester that is PVC-coated. This bag is water-resistant, super tough, and keeps your gear organized. You can store your boots inside the bag as well. It comes in six different color patterns and has reinforced construction with double stitching. These have burly carry handles.

Key Features:

Comes in either 157 cm or 165 cm

Complete 360° padded protection

Water-resistant and super tough

Element Equipment Deluxe Padded Snowboard Bag - Premium High End Travel Bag Diamond 157 Price:$79.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Make yours stand out

Image source: Amazon

You’ll love the variety of the patterns of the Athalon Fitted Snowboard Bag. This holds snowboards up to 170 cm with bindings. You can choose between six different color patterns: graffiti, camo, grey/black, plaid, night vision, and lumberjack. Constructed of heavy gauge, water-repellent polyester, it is built to last a long time and for many seasons. It is super strong with plated metal hardware. The handle is ergonomic with a heavy-duty, rubber carry grip. The self-repairing, nylon coil zippers with signature locking zipper pulls keep it closed.

Key Features:

Choose between six different color patterns

Constructed of heavy gauge, water-repellent polyester

Plated metal hardware

Athalon Fitted Snowboard Bag (Graffiti, 170cm) Price:$49.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Save some green

Image source: Amazon

If you’re looking for a quality bag that won’t put a huge dent in your wallet, opt for the High Sierra Snowboard Sleeve and Boot Bag Combo. These are made from 100% nylon and the snowboard sleeve can hold a board up to 165 cm. They feature zippered openings and the boot bag can hold a single pair of boots up to size 13. Both are made from water-resistant fabric and the self-repairing, nylon coil zippers make it easy to open. In order to clean them, you just need to wipe them down with a damp cloth. Pick this combo up now, so you don’t have to purchase them separately.

Key Features:

100% nylon construction

Water-resistant fabric and self-repairing nylon coil zippers

Wipe them down with a damp cloth

High Sierra Snowboard Sleeve & Boot Bag Combo, Black/Black List Price:$44.99 Price:$34.71 You Save:$10.28 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For the person who skis and snowboards

Image source: Amazon

While you will need a bag for both skis and snowboards, you can keep your boots in OutdoorMaster Boot Bag. These are great for men, women, or youth boots and work with both ski and snowboard boots. There are two separate boot compartments with drainage holes, grommets and ventilation. You can also keep your helmet in this bag. This will fit any size of boot and feature shoulder straps and ergonomic handles that can be worn as a backpack. There are three quick-access pockets that are zippered on the outside. You’ll love the amount of storage this offers.

Key Features:

Great for men, women, or youth boots

Multiple compartments and pockets

Shoulder straps and handles

OutdoorMaster Boot Bag POLAR BEAR - Ski Boots and Snowboard Boots Bag , Excellent for Travel wi… Price:$47.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now