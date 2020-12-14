Japan’s Hayabusa2 asteroid probe spent years on its mission to reach an asteroid, orbit, obtain a sample, and then return to Earth.

The samples were recently dropped off, and the Japanese space agency JAXA just revealed the material that it obtained from the asteroid.

A collection of black, dusty material is what the spacecraft managed to capture when it was sample-gathering.

Japan has spent years waiting for the day to come, but it finally got to open the capsule that its Hayabusa2 spacecraft left Earth with on its journey to collect material from an asteroid. The capsule, which the spacecraft dropped off at Earth last week, landed in Australia before being shipped to Japan.

In a photo released by the Japanese space agency JAXA, we can see inside of the sample collection canister. There, a small amount of what looks like a dark black sandy substance sits, waiting to tell its secrets to the scientists that are eager to study it.

The asteroid probe, called Hayabusa2, spent many months traveling through space to reach the space rock known as Ryugu. It is a vaguely diamond-shaped asteroid with a rocky surface that Hayabusa2 studied and eventually shot with a projectile, kicking up a wealth of surface material in the process.

Eventually, Hayabusa2 performed a delicate sample-gathering maneuver and, after returning to a safe orbit around the asteroid, eventually departed on a trip for Earth. That months-long trip ended last week when the probe released its sample collection canister near Earth. The canister tumbled back down to Earth and landed in Australia. It was purged of any gas (which was then studied) and then sent to Japan where JAXA scientists have been waiting literally years to see it.

“JAXA has confirmed that samples derived from the asteroid Ryugu are inside the sample container,” JAXA said in a statement after opening the canister and releasing the image of what lies inside. “We were able to confirm black, sand-like particles which are believed to be derived from the asteroid Ryugu.”

Now, as the image shows, the amount of material the probe gathered seems small. However, consider what we’re looking at here. This is material from a space rock that is speeding through our solar system. Ryugu is traveling at a speed of dozens of kilometers per second, which is what made the mission such a challenge in the first place.

Hayabusa2 managed to intercept the asteroid, enter orbit around it, and shoot it with projectiles, and collect material, all without accidentally destroying itself in the process. That’s quite an achievement, and now that the precious asteroid soil is in the hands of JAXA, we can expect that researchers will be examining it in extreme detail as they attempt to unlock its secrets and perhaps tell us a bit more about how our solar system and its rocks and planets formed.