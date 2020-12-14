If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got some incredible daily deals for you to check out on Monday, including an extremely rare opportunity to get actual 3M N95 masks at Amazon. That said, why pay $3 per mask when you can get alternatives that work as well or even better for much less? FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles according to NIOSH’s testing, and they’re just $25.49 per 10-pack at Amazon instead of $45. AccuMed cup style KN95 masks work even better with up to 99.8% efficacy, and you can now get regular FDA-authorized AccuMed KN95 masks in black.

Other top daily deals on Monday include the best price on Purell pump bottles we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic, Clorox wipes in stock at less inflated prices, AirPods 2 for $109.99 and AirPods Pro for $199, the $800 self-emptying Roomba i6+ robot vacuum for $549.99, the best-selling Roomba 675 for only $229, a new all-time low price on a best-selling UV sanitizer box you can use for face masks or anything else, a big one-day sale that slashes 25% off Mars chocolate bars and other candy, $57 off the incredible CHEF iQ Smart Cooker that’s so much smarter than an Instant Pot, another big one-day sale on Anker charging accessories, best-selling Anova sous vide cookers starting at $139, a whopping 21 pages of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses that are all on sale with $30 discounts, the reusable Rocketbook Wave smart notebook for $19.80, the best Belkin power strip for $19.99, a very popular camera drone for just $89, and more.

Check out all of today’s top deals down below.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$25.49 (10 Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) Price:$42.49 (20 Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

AccuMed Face Mask, Black (10 Count) Price:$26.25 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) List Price:$124.99 Price:$109.99 You Save:$15.00 (12%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$48.78 ($4.06 / Bottle) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent List Price:$69.77 Price:$54.95 You Save:$14.82 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

3M 8200 Respirator 20Pk 7023 New Price:$58.88 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal-Empties Itself, Traps Allerg… List Price:$799.99 Price:$549.99 You Save:$250.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets… List Price:$279.99 Price:$229.00 You Save:$50.99 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PhoneSoap 3 UV Smartphone Sanitizer & Universal Charger | Patented & Clinically Proven UV Light… Price:$71.96 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TOPQSC Cabinet Machine Tool Box, Stainless Tray Machine for Salon and Personal Care Spa Hot Tow… List Price:$108.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$19.00 (18%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

CHEF iQ World’s Smartest Pressure Cooker, Pairs with App Via WiFi for Meals in an Instant Bui… List Price:$199.99 Price:$142.78 You Save:$57.21 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary AN500-US00 Sous Vide Precision Cooker (WiFi), 1000 Watts | Anova App Included, B… List Price:$199.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Anova Culinary | Sous Vide Precision Cooker Pro (WiFi) | 1200 Watts | All Metal | Anova App Inc… List Price:$399.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$200.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebook - Dotted Grid Eco-Friendly Notebook with 1 Pilot Frixion Pen Inc… List Price:$27.00 Price:$19.80 You Save:$7.20 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector, 8ft Cord(3,940 Joul… Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Ryze Tech Tello - Mini Drone Quadcopter UAV for Kids Beginners 5MP Camera HD720 Video 13min Fli… List Price:$99.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$10.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.