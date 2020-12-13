Netflix is adding 28 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of December 6th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include Hilda season 2 and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Movies and TV shows leaving this week include all four seasons of Hart of Dixie and Ip Man 3.

As we approach the end of the year, Netflix still has a few big releases in store before the calendar flips to 2021.

This week, two standouts are the second season of the beautifully animated series Hilda and the movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which marks the last appearance of Chadwick Boseman before his untimely passing. Also, the service is adding a ton more episodes of Jeopardy!, in case you’re missing Alex Trebek.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of December 13th, 2020:

Arrivals

Monday, December 14th

A California Christmas — NETFLIX FILM With his carefree lifestyle on the line, a wealthy charmer poses as a ranch hand to get a hardworking farmer to sell her family’s land before Christmas.

Hilda: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY As Hilda explores new places and hidden spaces around Trolberg, her love of adventure and a growing streak of independence could lead her into trouble.

Tiny Pretty Things — NETFLIX ORIGINAL When an attack brings down the star student at an elite ballet school, her replacement enters a world of lies, betrayal — and cutthroat competition.



Tuesday, December 15th

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Based on the acclaimed podcast of the same name, and from host Hrishikesh Hirway and Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, each episode of Song Exploder features some of the world’s greatest musicians as they reveal how they brought one of their songs to life. The series weaves together in-depth interviews, archival footage, and raw recordings as each artist breaks down their song, layer by layer, sharing intimate insight into the personal inspiration behind the music and lyrics.

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Wednesday, December 16th

Anitta: Made In Honorio — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY In this intimate documentary, Brazilian pop queen Anitta opens up about fame, family and her fierce work ethic, revealing the woman behind the hits.

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Through interviews, archival footage and many music hits, this series tells the history of rock ‘n’ roll and youth culture throughout Latin America.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Prodigal daughter Tumi goes home for the holidays and manages to ruin her sister’s wedding plans. Now she must make things right before it’s too late.

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Investigators and witnesses recall how a modern-day Jack the Ripper terrorized the north of England during the late 1970s.

Run On — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Veering off course from his preset path, a track star follows his own pace and heart for the first time after a film translator steps into his life.

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Stage banter takes on a different — deeper — meaning as the comedian performs online shows to homebound viewers worldwide from his Mumbai residence.



Thursday, December 17th

Braven (2018)

Friday, December 18th

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL When love rings your doorbell, are you ready? Follow Johanne through another December as she continues her pursuit for eternal, warm and real love. When her family and the world around her fall apart, how can she still believe in real and bottomless love? Does it even exist and will she find the one true love for Christmas this year?

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — NETFLIX FILM Tensions rise when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Adapted from August Wilson’s play.

Sweet Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL As savage monsters inflict terror and threaten humanity, a troubled teen with inner demons emerges as his neighbors’ best bet for survival.



Departures

Monday, December 14th

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Thursday, December 17th

Ip Man 3 (2015)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in December, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.