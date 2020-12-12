A new state ranking reveals the states in the United States with the most hated sports fans.

The data includes survey responses from multiple sources and takes into account both professional sports and college sports.

The top of the list might not be a huge shock, but there are at least a few surprises here.

When it comes to sports, fans can really go overboard with their devotion to one team and hatred of other teams. Sports rivalries loom large, and the more successful a team is, the more haters they are likely to gain. In a new state ranking by BestLife, this is made abundantly clear.

The site used data from a survey of fanbases of every professional sports team as well as a ranking of the most hated teams by Bleacher Report. Unlike most of these kinds of rankings, all 50 states don’t appear on the list. Some states don’t have a professional sports team or a college team that ranked on the “most-hated” list, so there is only a total of 32 states on this particular ranking.

This is one of those state rankings where some states will simply have it easier than others. States without professional sports teams or super-popular college clubs will get less hate by default, so if you find that your state ranks near the top, indicating that there’s lots of hate flowing your way, don’t take it too hard.

As always, we’ll start with the bottom of the list. These are states with the least-hated sports fans:

Virginia Iowa Kansas New Jersey South Carolina Maryland Oregon Arizona Utah Oklahoma

The first thing you’ll notice about these states is that they don’t have a ton of sports teams to begin with. On top of that, many of them are home to teams that haven’t been super successful in recent years, making them lovable losers rather than the hated elite.

The exact opposite is true of the states on the other end of the list. Here are the states with the most hated sports fans in the country:

Massachusetts California Pennsylvania New York Texas North Carolina Ohio Illinois Alabama Michigan

Yeah, these make a lot of sense. Most of these states lay claim to their high spot on the list thanks to a single sports team. Alabama, for instance, is hated because of its college football fans, while North Carolina is hated primarily because of its college basketball supporters. In a funny twist, Texas is hated mostly for its football teams, neither of which have been particularly good in recent years, but I guess the 1990s Cowboys dynasty is still making people mad.

Massachusettes ends up taking the top spot for multiple reasons: The Patriots dynasty, the intense rivalries between the Boston Red Sox and other MLB clubs, and the Bruins apparently have a large group of haters as well.

If you don’t see your state on these abbreviated lists, take a look at the full rundown to see where your state ranks.