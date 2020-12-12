Coronavirus infections have been rising at an alarming rate for the past few weeks.

In response, some states have already started implementing tighter restrictions on activities like indoor dining.

In order to avoid a second lockdown, Dr. Fauci recommends that holiday gatherings be as small as possible. Fauci also wants Americans to avoid planes, bars, and restaurants for the near-future.

With the number of coronavirus infections surging across the country, there’s a very real possibility that states will be forced to re-implement stringent lockdown measures soon. And while it goes without saying that no one wants to live through another stay-at-home order, the current state of the pandemic is grim and only getting worse. The average number of new coronavirus infections over the last seven days stands at 211,000, a record-breaking figure. Meanwhile, coronavirus-related deaths are up nearly 50% over the past two weeks.

In light of that, we’re already starting to see states announce tighter restrictions. Some Californians, for example, are already living under a stay-at-home order that will remain active through Christmas. And earlier today, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned indoor dining. Previously, indoor dining in NYC was allowed, albeit with some capacity restrictions.

Recently, Dr. Fauci appeared on CNN and explained that there are two things Americans must do in order to avoid a nationwide lockdown. For starters, Fauci recommends keeping holiday parties and gatherings as small as possible. While holding off on holiday celebrations would be ideal, Fauci realizes that asking people to hold smaller gatherings is perhaps more realistic.

“Ten [people] may even be a bit too much,” Fauci said. “It’s not only the number, it’s the people who might be coming in from out of town. You want to make sure you don’t have people who just got off a plane or a train. That’s even more risky than the absolute number.”

Indoor gatherings are particularly risky because they’ve been found to be disproportionately responsible for coronavirus infections because the virus spreads more easily in confined spaces. Further, people tend to be more lenient about following coronavirus safety guidelines when spending time with family and friends.

Second, Fauci wants people to avoid planes, bars, and restaurants.

Whether people adhere to Fauci’s recommendations remains to be seen. In the meantime, health experts are still anticipating a surge of new infections on account of the recent Thanksgiving holiday.

“The blip from Thanksgiving isn’t even here yet,” Fauci said earlier in the week. “So we’re getting those staggering numbers of new cases and hospitalizations before we even feel the full brunt of the Thanksgiving holiday.”

This, coupled with the upcoming Christmas holiday, is why Fauci believes January could very well be the worst month of the entire pandemic.

“I think January is going to be terrible because you’re going to have the Thanksgiving surge super-imposed upon the Christmas surge,” Fauci said. “So it’s entirely conceivable that January could be the worst.”

What makes an upcoming surge all the more frightening is that dozens of hospitals are already packed and, in some instances, severely understaffed. According to recent figures, an estimated 1/3 of all ICUs in the country are almost running at full capacity.