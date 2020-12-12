If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve got a terrific roundup of deals for you to start off your weekend, and it’s split evenly between discounted pandemic essentials and wildly popular gadgets. FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 masks that NIOSH has certified to filter up to 99.4% of small airborne particles are down to $25.49 per box instead of $45, and AccuMed cup style KN95 masks that filter up to 99.8% of particles are just $2.12 each thanks to a coupon you can clip. Then you’ve got best-selling black AccuMed KN95 masks, 12-packs of Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles, and Clorox wipes that are all down to the best prices we’ve seen in months.

On top of all that, Apple’s AirPods Pro are back down to Black Friday’s price of $199 and Apple’s new MagSafe charger is in stock at Amazon for the first time since it first launched. You also have one more chance to get a FREE $90 Echo Show 5 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell Pro that’s discounted to $169.99 from $250. The amazing self-emptying Shark IQ robot vacuum that normally costs $550 is on sale for $399.99 if you hurry, and the $100 Instant Pot Duo Nova that is an absolute must-have for the holidays is on sale for just $59.99, the lowest price of the year.

Scroll through all of today’s today daily deals down below.

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$25.49 (10 Count)

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) Price:$42.49 (20 Count)

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband) (10 Count) Price:$26.25

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Naturals with Plant Based Alcohol, Citrus Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bo… Price:$48.68

Clorox 15948CT Disinfecting Wipes, 75 Wipes, 6/CT, Lemon Scent List Price:$69.77 Price:$55.00 You Save:$14.77 (21%)

Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.00 You Save:$50.00 (20%)

Apple MagSafe Charger Price:$39.00

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 (Charcoal) List Price:$339.98 Price:$169.99 You Save:$169.99 (50%)

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum RV1001AE with XL Empty Base Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Advanced Navigation,… List Price:$549.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$150.00 (27%)

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners List Price:$99.99 Price:$59.99 You Save:$40.00 (40%)

