The popular Wyze Cam is currently discounted at Amazon, which is surprising because Wyze’s home security cameras are already so affordable.

They normally cost $26 each, but 2-packs are available right now for just $39.99.

Weekly deals on Amazon are wrapping up either today or tomorrow, so it’s you’re last chance to pay $20 each for cameras that are just as good as $130 Nest Cams!

The Wyze Cam 1080p Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera is one of the best-selling home security cameras on Amazon’s entire site. And with around 22,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, it’s also one of the top-rated home cameras on the site.

It goes without saying that anyone who has a Wyze Cam setup will immediately know why these cameras are rated so well. A Wyze Cam has all the same core features as much more expensive rival models, like the Nest Cam Indoor and other options from big brands. It also streams and records at the same Full HD resolution. In fact, the only meaningful difference between the Wyze Cam and competitors is the fact that Wyze only charges $26 while other models can cost $100 or even more.

Now, you can save even more money thanks to a special limited-time deal at Amazon.

Scoop up a 2-pack of Wyze Cams right now and you’ll pay just $39.99 total. That’s $20 per camera, which is absolutely nuts when you consider the fact that a single Nest Cam Indoor costs $130. That means you can literally get five Wyze Cams and still spend less money than you would on a single Nest Cam!

From motion detection and night vision to internal storage and cloud storage options, Wyze Cams have all the core features you could possibly want. They’re easy to set up, easy to use, and they’ll help keep your home secure. This is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera with Night Vision, 2-Way Audio, Works with… List Price:$50.71 Price:$39.99 You Save:$10.72 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Here are Amazon’s bullet points from the product listing:

1080P Full HD live stream direct to your smartphone day or night with night vision (up to 30 feet away). Works with 2. 4GHz Wi-Fi networks (does not support 5GHz Wi-Fi)

Motion tagging technology detects and outlines motion in both live stream and playback video modes

Wyze Cam automatically records a 12-second Event Video when it detects motion or sounds. Videos are securely uploaded to the AWS cloud via end-to-end encryption and are accessible for 14 days — no subscription or monthly fees required.

Continuous recording with local storage – Wyze Cam supports local storage of recordings to a microSD card (sold separately). Playback videos with your Wyze app to solve life’s mysteries. Local Storage – Supports 8GB, 16GB, and 32GB microSD cards in FAT32 format

Magnetic base, 6-foot power cable, and included adhesive metal plate let you mount your Wyze Cam anywhere – no screws required. Field of View: 110° lens

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant: ask your voice assistant to show your front door, kids room, or anywhere else you have your Wyze Cam

Video – H.264 encoding. Day time video: 15 FPS. Night vision: 10 FPS. Night Vision – 4 IR LEDs (850nm) | Illuminates up to 29.6 feet (9 meters)

Camera – Lens: F2.0 aperture, 2.8mm focal length | Image sensor: 1/2.9″ CMOS | Digital zoom: 8x

NOTE: Kindly refer to the user manual provided as a PDF manual in the product description section

