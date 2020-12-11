A business owner in Florida took it upon himself to ensure that more than one hundred families in the state would have power and other utilities during the holidays.

He donated over $7,500 to prevent utilities from being disconnected on past-due accounts for 114 households.

The man did something similar last year as well, though this year he’s helping far more families.

The coronavirus pandemic has been incredibly tough on just about everyone. Many people have lost their jobs or experienced other unexpected expenses that have left them very short on funds for the holidays. One Florida man decided to do what he could to make the season a little bit brighter for over a hundred local families by paying their past-due utility bills in order to prevent their services from being disconnected.

Business owner Michael Esmond of Gulf Breeze, Florida, reportedly donated north of $7,500 to the utility accounts of 114 households that had past-due balances and were at risk of being cut off. He sent holiday cards to the families letting them know they can rest a little easier and will have power and other utilities for the season of giving.

In an interview with CNN, Esmond says he was motivated to make the donations after doing a similar thing last year. The pandemic and the rough hurricane season were a double-whammy for much of the state, and that also factored into Esmond’s reasoning.

“This year to me probably is more meaningful that last year with the pandemic and all the people out of work having to stay home,” Esmond told the news outlet. “Hurricane Sally slammed us pretty good and hurt a lot of people. We still have a lot of the blue roofs here, where they’re just covered with tarps.”

The previous year, Esmond donated just under $5,000 to help pay past-due utility bills, but this year he bumped it up because there were so many locals that had small balances that needed to be paid. Many of the bills he paid were less than $100, allowing him to spread the love to many more people. The 74-year-old Esmond says that despite the circumstances, he’s had a good year and wanted to “share what [he has] with the people who need it.”

The pandemic’s effect on residents has also led the city to offer more time for people to pay their balances. The city says it’s not initiating disconnection on anyone until they’re over 60 days past due. Even still, plenty of families were at risk of having their services axed, and at perhaps the worst time of the year. The end-of-the-year money crunch is very real for many families, and the risk of having power or other vital utilities cut off is something that nobody should have hanging over their heads.