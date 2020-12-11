If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 Roku deals were great, but they’re long gone now.

As it turns out, however, Amazon has one last big Roku sale ahead of Christmas 2020

The Roku Premiere with 4K and HDR is on sale for just $27, and the entry-level Roku Express HD is down to $21.99.

If there’s one gift that’s perfect for just about anyone on your list, it’s got to be a Roku streaming media player. Everyone streams movies and TV shows, of course, and the built-in apps many people use on their smart TVs are terrible. Meanwhile, Roku has a fantastic user interface as well as support for all the streaming apps you could possibly want. And there’s no better time to pick up a new Roku for yourself or anyone on your list than now.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale had a bunch of great Roku streaming media player deals, but that big sale ended weeks ago. Thankfully, Amazon has one last big blowout in store ahead of Christmas 2020. The deals start at just $21.99 for the entry-level Roku Express HD that everyone loves so much, and the Roku Premiere is down to $27. That’s an incredible price for a streamer that supports 4K resolution and HDR content.

Amazon’s current discounts on the Roku Express HD and the Roku Premiere aren’t the only Roku deals worth noting today. If you’re looking for a new TV instead of just a streaming media player, Amazon has you covered there too. The $300 TCL 40S325 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV that’s on sale right now for $198 is one of the best-selling smart TV deals on Amazon’s entire site right now, and you can save even more money on the TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV — that model retails for $480, but it’s down to $279.99 right now.

You definitely can’t go wrong with any of those deals, though Fire TV fans will undoubtedly be looking for alternatives from Amazon. Don’t worry, you can find them all right here in Amazon’s holiday sale, and prices start at just $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite!

Roku Express HD – $21.99

Streaming made easy: Roku express lets you stream free, live and premium TV over the internet right to your TV; it’s perfect for new users, secondary TVs, and easy gifting but powerful enough for seasoned pros

Quick and easy setup: just plug it into your TV with the included high-speed HDMI cable and connect to the internet to get started

Tons of power, tons of fun: compact and power-packed, you’ll stream your favorites with ease; from movies and series on apple TV, prime video, Netflix, Disney+, the Roku channel, HBO, Showtime, and google play to cable alternative like Hulu with Live TV, enjoy the most talked-about TV Across free and paid channels

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player List Price:$29.99 Price:$21.99 You Save:$8.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Premiere – $27

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Tons of power, tons of fun: Snappy and responsive, you’ll stream your favorites with ease—from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Netflix, to cable alternatives like Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV across thousands of channels

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High-Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$39.99 Price:$27.00 You Save:$12.99 (32%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV – $279.99

Easy Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to help you find movie titles, launch or change channels, even switch inputs, using just your voice. Also available through the Roku mobile app

Striking 4K UHD picture performance with HDR technology

Simple, intuitive Roku interface allows seamless access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes

TCL 50S425 50 inch 4K Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$393.36 Price:$279.99 You Save:$113.37 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

TCL 40S325 40-Inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV – $198

1080p Full HD Resolution excellent detail, color, and contrast

Direct lit LED produces great picture quality with 60Hz refresh Rate for fast moving action scenes with virtually no Motion blur

Inputs: 3 HDMI, 1 USB, RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical audio Out

TCL 40S325 40 Inch 1080p Smart LED ROKU TV (2019) List Price:$199.99 Price:$198.00 You Save:$1.99 (1%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

