If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell hand sanitizer is just as hard to find in stores as N95 masks, but now there’s plenty in stock at Amazon.

What’s more, best-selling listings like 8oz Purell pump bottles and large 1-liter Purell bottles feature discounts up to 33%.

In this article, we’ve rounded up the five best Purell hand sanitizer deals you can find online right now.

It’s been almost a year since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, but there are still essential products that are impossible to find in stores because coronavirus cases are skyrocketing all across the country. N95 masks are at the very top of the list, but we actually recommend skipping N95 masks for two reasons. First, they’re still in short supply and you shouldn’t reward online retailers who are gouging prices and taking inventory away from healthcare professionals. Second, there’s an option that’s just as good and available to anyone and everyone for far less money.

Nothing on Amazon outperforms AccuMed cup style KN95 masks — not even 3M N95 masks. Independent lab tests show that they filter between 99.4% and 99.8% of small airborne particles, so you literally can’t get better protection anywhere. What’s more, there’s a 15% coupon at Amazon right now so you can score these masks for just $2.12 each. Best-selling Powecom KN95 masks that are FDA-authorized and NIOSH-certified are also back in stock at Amazon after selling out, and they’re also discounted from $45 per box to $25.49.

BGR’s Top Deal of the Day

Best-selling coronavirus face masks that work better than 3M N95 masks are on sale at Amazon for just $2.12 each List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Beyond masks, the other essential product you need for protection against COVID-19 is Purell hand sanitizer, which is still impossible to find in stores in most regions. There’s plenty available on Amazon these days though — and there are even some discounts available, which is shocking! In this post, we’ll cover the five best Purell deals you’ll find online right now.

12-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles are 31% off right now at Amazon, which is easily the best deal we’ve seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. If you already have pump and travel bottles that you’re looking to refill, 4-packs of 1-liter Purell bottles are down to the lowest prices of 2020.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$46.67 ($0.35 / Fl Oz) You Save:$23.33 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The two Purell pump bottle listings above are both sold directly by Amazon at the best prices anywhere, and there’s another option for people who don’t want to buy a 12-pack. 4-packs of 8oz Purell pump bottles are available from Amazon as well, and they cost less than $20.

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel Design Series, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Pump Bottle (… Price:$19.70 ($0.62 / Fl Oz) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

You’ll also find that 12-packs of 1oz travel Purell bottles are down to the lowest price of the year, and they’re perfect to carry with you in a pocket, backpack, briefcase, or purse. With schools having reopened all across the country, it’s definitely a good idea to stock up. Finally, you can also pick up 8-packs of 1oz Purell bottles with jelly wrap carriers for $15.70.

PURELL HAND SANITIZER | 1 OZ TRAVEL SIZE | #1 BRAND IN HOSPITALS | ANY QUANTITY (10 pack`) List Price:$27.90 Price:$19.99 You Save:$7.91 (28%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack, Naturals and Refreshing Gel, 1 fl oz portable flip… Price:$15.70 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Last but not least, Purell wipes are also back in stock at Amazon at the lowest prices we’ve seen in months.

PURELL 902210BX Sanitizing Hand Wipes, 5 x 7, 100/Box Price:$25.40 ($0.25 / Count) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.