So many people work from home now and a standing desk is a must, but motorized standing desks that raise and lower with the push of a button are often expensive.

Amazon is offering deals right now on Flexispot Electric Standing Desks with prices starting at just $249.99.

These deals are set to end soon, so it’s your last chance to score a top-rated electric standing desk for an incredible price.

So many people now work from home due to office closures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. An interesting side effect is that businesses are now learning the simple fact that just as much gets done when people work remotely as when they’re all together in an office. Now that companies are seeing how much money they can save, working from home is a trend that’s only going to grow more popular.

It doesn’t matter whether you’re among the people who just started working from home or you’ve been at it for years. In either case, you should definitely have a standing desk so you’re not sitting the entire time you work. After all, everyone’s seen the studies that show how bad sitting all day can be for your health. The problem, of course, is that choosing a standing desk is so much easier than it sounds.

Manual standing desks are generally quite affordable, but operating them can be a pain. Then there are standing desks with electric motors that make adjustments a breeze… as long as you’re willing to cough up the cash. Unless you get one now during Amazon’s last-minute Christmas sale, that is.

The Flexispot EG1 Electric Standing Desk is a top-rated model that’s sleek and stylish. More importantly, it has a smooth electric motor and the capacity to store three different heights in its memory. That means you can adjust from sitting to standing with the touch of a button and the height will be adjusted in a matter of seconds. This model costs $300 or more, but it can be had for just $249.99 thanks to a coupon you can clip on the product page. Also of note, the deal is available on the white model as well as the black model.

You’re definitely not going to find an electric standing desk this good for anywhere near this price, so do yourself a favor and take advantage while you still can.

Here’s what you need to know from Amazon’s product page:

SPACIOUS WORK AREA: The large work surface measuring 48” x 30” is environmentally sourced and provides ample space for a variety of monitor or laptop setups, plus room for ongoing projects and office supplies.Please allow slight 0-1 inch difference due to manual measurement .

ELECTRIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE LIFT SYSTEM: The motor lift mechanism offers smoother height adjustments, from 28″ to 47.6″ (without 1″ thickness of table top included), at a speed of 1″/second with low noise(under 50 dB) while running.

SOLID CONSTRUCTION: An industrial-grade steel frame combined with a solid desktop allows for a 154 lbs. weight capacity to support your ideal workspace setup.

LED MEMORY CONTROL PANEL: A 7-button controller with 3 programmable memory presets lets you set 3 desired desk heights for convenient switching from sitting to standing throughout the day.

PLEASE NOTE: The product will be shipped in two separate packages which may be delivered separately from each other. Some steps may require a drill, which is not included.

