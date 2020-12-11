If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Self-emptying Roombas can cost up to $1,200, but Amazon is running an incredible deal ahead of Christmas on iRobot’s biggest competition.

The Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base is just as powerful as Roomba models, and it empties itself after cleaning your home.

This model typically sells for $550, but right now it’s down to just $399.99 ahead of Christmas.

Robot vacuums were game-changers and there’s really no question about it. All household chores are annoying so any solution that might eliminate one is obviously going to be welcomed with open arms. Such is the case with robot vacuums, which completely eliminate the need for regular vacuuming because they putter around on their own and suck up all the loose dirt, dust, and pet hair lurking around your home. Now, the next major revolution in robot vacuum cleaner technology has arrived… and it’s glorious!

The thing that makes robot vacuums so great is that they do all the work for you as far as vacuuming goes. After your robot vacuum runs, however, you need to empty out the dust bin yourself. If you forget for a day or two and your vacuum runs again, it could get clogged and just start blowing dirt and dust all over your home. That is, until you pick up a Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base while it’s on sale with a massive $150 discount.

In addition to being one of the most powerful robot vacuums out there and packing plenty of great features like Alexa support, this Shark robot vacuum actually empties itself into a special docking station every time it’s done cleaning!

Here are the key details from Shark’s product page on Amazon:

Forget about vacuuming for up to a month with the bagless self-empty base. Holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris.

Unbeatable suction vs. any Shark robot vacuum for pick up for large and small debris, as well as pet hair on carpets and hard floors.

Self-cleaning brush roll removes pet hair and long hair from the brush roll as it cleans- no more hair wrap.

Schedule cleanings, target specific rooms or areas with the Shark Clean App or voice control with Alexa.

Total Home Mapping with room select maps your home and lets you choose which rooms to clean.

Methodically cleans each room row by row and then navigates to the next for superior home coverage.

The Shark IQ Robot automatically empties and recharges as needed, and then continues where it left off to complete the cleaning mission.

Designed for homes with pets, this automatic vacuum features an XL-capacity dust cup, a self-cleaning brush roll, and a high-efficiency filter to capture dust, dander, and pet allergens.

Dual spinning side brushes pull in debris from corners and edges.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum RV1001AE with XL Empty Base Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Advanced Navigation,… List Price:$549.99 Price:$399.99 You Save:$150.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

