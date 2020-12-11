If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t even think about putting your phone in a cup to help amplify the sound. That’s an old party trick that plenty of people have used in the past in order to have more people hear the music. But that’s just crazy, because I’ve seen phones get thrown out before when it inevitably dies and is left in a cup. If you want to bring your music wherever you go, consider picking up a mini Bluetooth speaker. There are so many different Bluetooth speakers on the market, it’s hard to know which one would be best. At the end of the day, we all just want to be able to play music or listen to a sporting event through a speaker. But with a mini Bluetooth speaker, you can toss it in your pocket and head wherever you need to be. We’ve highlighted our favorite picks of miniature speakers to give you an idea of how to save your phone from a cup and blast some music at your next get together.

Tried and tested

When it comes to audio technology, Bose is one of the top options on the market. The Bose SoundLink Micro Portable Outdoor Speaker is a miniature version of the SoundLink speakers, which is a premium speaker in today’s landscape. It delivers crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass for a speaker this size. The built-in microphone allows you to take phone calls from this and can play for up to six hours. The wireless Bluetooth pairing technology makes it simple to access your phone’s virtual assistant. This is waterproof and durable. You can strap this to your backpack, coolers, or handlebars with the tear-resistant strap. It also comes in three different colors.

Key Features:

Built-in microphone for phone calls

Delivers crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass

Straps to backpacks or coolers

Play for as long as you want

You’ll be amazed at the amount of sound that can come from the Anker Soundcore Mini. This is extremely powerful and unbelievably portable, as the advanced 5W driver and passive subwoofer. There is unstoppable music to be played and micro SD support and AUX capability provides endless audio options. This utilizes 4.0 Bluetooth technology for seamless device linking and a 66-foot connection range. This can play for 15 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge, which is more than double comparable speakers. It is built for bass.

Key Features:

Extremely powerful and unbelievably portable

Utilizes 4.0 Bluetooth technology

Plays for 15 hours on a single charge

The tiniest of the mini

The EWA A106 Pro Portable Bluetooth Speaker is as small as speakers come. It delivers impressive volume and bass for only weighing 6.2 ounces. It measures 1.89″ x 1.54″ and it wirelessly streams music on radio services. Releasing crystal clear sound, this has a metal clip that allows you to keep it wherever you need it. Just a half an hour of charging time can deliver two hours of play time and on a full charge, it can deliver eight hours at 50% volume. It only has one button that can turn it on, pause the music, and switch songs. You’ll receive a carrying case as well.

Key Features:

Measures 1.89″ x 1.54″

Weighs 6.2 ounces

Only needs half an hour of charging to play for two hours

Pick the style you like

With the amount of colors you can pick from, the A2 LENRUE Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is sure to fit your preferences. It comes in seven different colors, letting you pick your favorite. It can play for 10 hours on a charge and there are various output modes. The Bluetooth speaker supports Bluetooth connection, 3.5mm aux cable, and a high capacity TF card. It measures 2.7″ x 2.7″ x 1.8″ and supports 33 feet of wireless connections. The sound core reconnects automatically to the last device used.

Key Features:

Can play for 10 hours on a charge

Measures 2.7″ x 2.7″ x 1.8″

Supports 33 feet of wireless connections

Keep it in the shower

The Kunodi Outdoor Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker is the ideal companion in the shower. It won’t take up much room at all and has a high capacity lithium battery. The speaker’s power will be displayed on your phone when it is connected via Bluetooth. There is a built-in mic with hands-free functionality. It is waterproof and has a clip to hang it in the shower or bring it with you to the pool or the beach. This is compatible in multiple ways.

Key Features:

Speaker’s power is displayed on your phone

Built-in mic with hands-free functionality

Waterproof and hangs

