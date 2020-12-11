If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The big news in today’s daily deals roundup is mask deals. With coronavirus cases, hospitalizations, and deaths all soaring to record highs across the country right now, you need the best possible protection and we’ll show you where to get it. AccuMed is the star of the show today because it’s one of the only US-based companies with a manufacturing partner that’s on the FDA’s EUA list. AccuMed cup style KN95 masks that are 99.4%-99.8% effective are down to just $2.12 each thanks to a 15% coupon you can clip. You’ll also find black AccuMed headband KN95 masks and black AccuMed earloop KN95 masks in stock for the first time in over a month. Finally, 10-packs of Powecom KN95 masks that retail for $45 are down to $25.49 right now at Amazon.

Other top deals on Friday include Clorox wipes at the best price we’ve seen since September, discounts up to 33% on Purell pump bottles and Purell 1-liter bottles, a FREE $90 Echo Show 5 when you buy a Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $169.99 instead of $250, the return of Black Friday’s $199 price on AirPods Pro, the $550 self-emptying Shark IQ robot vacuum for $399.99 or the $800 self-emptying Roomba i6+ for $549.99, a huge 25% discount on a best-selling weighted blanket with 20,000 5-star ratings, the $120 Instant Pot Duo Nova for just $69.99, a fantastic motorized standing desk for just $249.99, the new Fire TV Stick Lite for only $17.99 and Roku players starting at $21.99, the $40 MyQ smart garage door opener everyone loves so much for $24.98, you last chance to get Sonos wireless speakers starting at $139, $300 Bose QC35 noise cancelling headphones for $269, $100 off an incredible Breville espresso machine, and more.

Scroll through all of today’s top deals down below.

