Anyone looking for the best Christmas gifts you can still get delivered before it’s too late has come to the right place.



You still have time to shop at Amazon before Christmas Day, which is just two weeks from now.

We’ve covered all the bases, from a new Apple Watch and the best-selling Oculus Quest 2 to an incredible kitchen gadget the likes of which you’ve never seen before.

It goes without saying that Black Friday and Cyber Week are the most hyped sales of the season, but plenty of deals that are still available now offer discounts that are just as impressive. So many people out there still have Christmas shopping to do and we have some good news on that front. There are still plenty of great gifts available right now at Amazon, many of which are down to the best prices we’ve seen all year.

For anyone who still hasn’t wrapped up their holiday shopping, we’re going to give you 10 terrific Christmas gift ideas in this roundup that span all price ranges and product categories. And if you’ve already finished all your Christmas shopping and you don’t need to worry about it anymore, you’ll still find something great on the list for yourself!

Apple AirPods

Apple’s various AirPods models need no introduction. All you need to know is that they’re discounted right now at Amazon. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for any Apple fan, this is it.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5

Kill two birds with one stone thanks to this fantastic bundle deal on Amazon right now. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro retails for $250 and that’s typically exactly what you’ll pay. Right now, however, it’s down to the lowest price of the year — just $169.99. What’s more, that discounted price includes a FREE Echo Show 5 that would typically cost $90 on its own!

This is an incredible deal that you definitely don’t want to miss. Just remember to uncheck the box on Amazon that says “Link device to my Amazon account to simplify setup” if you plan to give the Echo Show 5 as a gift.

TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds

AirPods are among the most popular wire-free earphones out there, but they’re certainly not the only good option. In fact, one need only glance at the Amazon page for TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds for a moment and you’ll see just how good they are. How can more than 89,000 5-star ratings on Amazon be wrong?

These excellent true wireless earbuds retail for just $40, so they’re a great AirPods alternative for anyone who doesn’t want to spend over $100. What’s more, Amazon has an on-site coupon that slashes that price even lower.

Apple Watch

You obviously can’t go wrong with a new Apple Watch for the Apple fan in your life, and Amazon has all the newest models in stock. What’s more, many options are available with discounts up to $50! The new Apple Watch SE starts at $269.99 right now at Amazon, while the more powerful Apple Watch Series 6 is available from $349.99.

CHEF iQ Smart Cooker

Think of the CHEF iQ Smart Cooker as the Instant Pot of the future. It’s just like an Instant Pot in that it’s an electric multimode pressure cooker, but it also has brilliant new features that you’ll never find on any Instant Pot model. For example, a guided cooking mode walks you through recipes step by step on your smartphone, and a built-in scale in the Smart Cooker ensures that you add the exact correct amount of each ingredient. How cool is that?!

Oculus Quest 2

The Oculus Quest 2 takes everything you love about virtual reality and makes it even better. From the design of the headset and controllers themselves to the picture quality, power, performance, and more, there is no VR headset that offers a better or more immersive experience. The new display is particularly breathtaking with 50% more pixels than the previous-generation model.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3 Pack

If you get someone a Christmas gift that makes their lives better and helps keep them safe, you’ve really hit the jackpot. And that’s exactly what you’ll do when you give someone an Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3 Pack. Arlo makes the best wire-free home security cameras in the world, and the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is one of the company’s most popular new models. This bundle is also discounted right now at Amazon, so it’s a great time to pick one up for yourself too!

myQ Smart Garage Door Controller

In a matter of 15 or 20 minutes, just about anyone can install the myQ Smart Garage Door Opener and add smartphone control to their garage doors. That’s right, no more fussing with keypads that never seem to work on the first try, and no more wondering if you left home and forgot to close your garage. You can also use integration with Amazon Alexa to control your garage doors with voice commands, and this model supports Amazon Key as well. You’ll never have to worry about people stealing packages off your porch again.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop is one of the best-selling hybrid laptops on Amazon for several very good reasons. This affordable machine packs a ton of punch into a sleek and compact case, and it costs a fraction of the price of comparable Windows and Mac laptops.

Meater wireless meat thermometer

There is obviously plenty of technique involved with cooking the perfect steak — or any type of meat, for that matter. But the most important thing is ensuring that you pull your steak off the heat at the exact right moment so that it’s cooked to the perfect temperature. A professional chef can tell just by touching a cut of meat, but the rest of us need help. There’s no better help out there than the Meater wireless meat thermometer.

Stick it in your steak, chicken, fish, or anything else and leave it there while it’s cooking. The Meater will remain connected to an app on your smartphone and notify you at the exact right time when your meat is ready to go. The only thing better than a Meater is a Meater+, which was much longer range for an extra $30.

