The Game Awards 2020 begins on Thursday, December 10th at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

Host Geoff Keighley says there will be “around 12 to 15 or so” game reveals during the show, including announcements from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo.

A number of celebrities will be there as well to present awards and perform, such as Christopher Nolan, Keanu Reeves, Gal Gadot, Tom Holland, and The Muppets.

For the past several years, The Game Awards have taken on greater and greater importance in the world of video games. This became especially clear in 2019 when the awards show served as the debut of the Xbox Series X last December. It was the first time we had ever seen the next-generation console, which would launch less than a year later. We don’t expect quite the same fireworks in 2020, but it should still be a big show.

If you want to watch this year’s ceremony live, we’ve embedded a YouTube stream at the top of this post. You could also watch on Facebook, Steam, Twitch, or Twitter, or any of the platforms listed on their website. The live pre-show begins at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET, and then the main event kicks off at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET.

There are dozens of categories in which games, studios, gamers, and even events have been nominated for awards, but the nominees for the game of the year are Doom Eternal, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and The Last of Us Part II. All are deserving, but only one can win.

Of course, as fun as the award ceremony can be, many gamers will be tuning in for the announcements. We are not going to see any new consoles tonight (at least, we don’t expect to), but Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo have already confirmed that they will be present in some form or fashion. Nintendo actually revealed early on Thursday that it will reveal the next character coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during the show tonight.

