Amazon’s Sonos speaker deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday were terrific, but all those deals are now done .

Thankfully, a new pair of deals popped up on Amazon ahead of Christmas.

Prices start at just $139 for the Sonos One SL and the Sonos One with Alexa is $20 more, but both of these great bargains are about to end.

The best always comes at a cost, and Sonos speakers are the best in the business when it comes to wireless home speaker systems. From sound quality and ease of use to design and even the fantastic Sonos S2 app that controls them, Sonos is simply a cut above the competition. There’s also nothing on the market with as much variety — from single compact enclosures to large speaker arrays, subwoofers, and soundbars, Sonos has all the bases covered.

If you’re looking to expand your Sonos setup or if you’re just starting to build out your system, there are two great deals available right now at Amazon. Unfortunately, you’re almost out of time to take advantage of these terrific deals.

Some of the hottest sales we saw over the past few weeks were on Amazon, where the retailer shaved $100 off the beloved Sonos Beam soundbar and the amazing Sonos Move was slashed to $299. Those were both all-time low prices, but they’re long gone now that Black Friday and Cyber Week are behind us. In fact, every Sonos speaker went back to its full retail price as soon as Cyber Monday was over.

Thankfully, however, Amazon has one last trick up its sleeve before Christmas arrives!

The entry-level Sonos One SL is down to $139 right now at Amazon, making it the most affordable Sonos speaker you can get. The Sonos One is basically the same speaker with the addition of hands-free Alexa support, and it’s down to $159 for a limited time. If you don’t use Alexa or if you already have Echo speakers in every room though, definitely save the $20 per speaker and go with the SL.

Not only are these deals set to end this week, but some colorways are already selling out. That means if you want to score some discounted Sonos speakers anytime before Prime Day 2021, this is likely your last chance.

Sonos One SL – $139

Brilliant sound – get rich, room-filling sound with the all-new Sonos One SL, and control it with the Sonos app, Apple Airplay 2, and more.

For every room – The compact design fits just about any space. Put it on your kitchen countertop or tuck it away on your office bookshelf. It’s humidity resistant so you can even put it in the bathroom.

Apple Airplay 2 – stream sound directly from your iPhone or iPad and ask Siri to play Apple Music.

Stereo sound with two – Pair with Sonos One or another One SL in the same room for stereo separation and more detailed sound. Use a pair as rear home theater surrounds

​​​​​​​Sonos One SL - Microphone-Free Smart Speaker – White List Price:$179.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$40.00 (22%)

Sonos One – $159

Sonos One – The powerful smart speaker with voice control built in

Brilliant sound – Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One, and control it with your voice, the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay2, and more.

Voice control – Amazon Alexa is built right in so you can play music, check the news, set alarms, get your questions answered, and more, completely hands-free.

Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.00 You Save:$40.00 (20%)

