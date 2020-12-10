If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Purell isn’t nearly as expensive as it used to be on Amazon, — you can even save 31% if you buy Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles sold directly by Amazon.

Other Purell listings from Amazon are also discounted today, like 1-liter Purell bottles.

If you’re willing to buy a reputable brand other than Purell, you can save even more: full gallons of Amazon-exclusive Clean Revolution hand sanitizer are on sale right now at the lowest price yet.

It has been almost a year since the novel coronavirus pandemic first began and at this point, everyone knows the three things that need to be done to protect yourself and your family from contracting COVID-19. First and foremost, you need to wear a face mask. Amazon has FDA-authorized Powecom KN95 face masks that have been tested by NIOSH and found to filter up to 99% of small airborne particles. What’s more, they’re actually on sale right now with a rare discount, which is crazy when you consider that they’re among the only KN95 face masks on Amazon that have been authorized by the FDA.

Best-selling AccuMed cup style KN95 masks are also available at a discount right now, with independent lab tests confirming that they work even better than Powecom masks — efficacy was found to be between 99.4% and 99.8%!

AccuMed Face Mask (Headband), Cup Style Mask, (20 Count) List Price:$49.99 Price:$42.49 You Save:$7.50 (15%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

10-Pack KN95 (EUA Listed Appendix A Authorized Respirator), Protective Face Mask, Disposable Pa… Price:$25.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

The second thing you need isn’t even something you need to purchase: you need to practice social distancing. The coronavirus is transmitted from person to person in droplets or aerosols ejected from the mouth when a person coughs, sneezes, yells, or even just speaks normally, so stay as far away from other people as you possibly can.

And finally, the third you need to do is wash or disinfect your hands anytime you touch an object or surface in a public space. You should also clean your hands after bringing anything from the outside world into your home.

Purell is obviously the biggest hand sanitizer brand out there, and it’s the most sought-after brand as well. But since it’s in such high demand that it’s sold out in most stores. Thankfully, Amazon not only has Purell in stock right now, it’s offering some shocking discounts — prime examples include 31% off Purell hand sanitizer pump bottles and 4-packs of 1-liter Purell bottles with a 33% discount

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer, Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 8 fl oz Sanitizer Table Top Pump B… List Price:$75.60 Price:$51.90 You Save:$23.70 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

PURELL Advanced Hand Sanitizer Refreshing Gel, Clean Scent, 1 Liter Flip Cap Bottle (Pack of 4)… List Price:$70.00 Price:$46.67 ($0.35 / Fl Oz) You Save:$23.33 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Purell sold directly by Amazon is indeed available at great prices, but it’s only available in bulk. Single bottles are in stock as well, but they’re only with third-party sellers and only with gouged prices — head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find that a decent-sized pump bottle of Purell costs a whopping $30!

If you have Purell bottles at home already or any other hand sanitizer bottles that you can simply refill instead of buying new ones, there’s a sale right now on Amazon that you definitely need to take advantage of. It’s a terrific brand of high-quality hand sanitizer that is exclusively sold by Amazon, and it has the same 70% alcohol content as Purell. The brand is called Clean Revolution and you will be shocked at how inexpensive it is right now thanks to a sale on Amazon.

Remember how we told you that a single 12oz bottle of Purell costs $30. Well, you can pick up 1-gallon jugs of Clean Revolution Hand Sanitizer for just $25.99 each. That’s 128 ounces for just $26 when 12-ounce pump bottles of Purell costs as much as $30! This is a fantastic deal indeed, but it’s only available for a limited time so pick up a few bottles now before it’s too late.

Clean Revolution Hand Sanitizer 128oz Refill Supply Container. Ready to Use Formula. Free of Ar… List Price:$33.28 Price:$25.99 You Save:$7.29 (22%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

