A new study proves that airborne coronavirus transmission is possible between two people even if they follow current social distancing guidelines put in place by the CDC.

This particular study comes from South Korea, highlighting a case where a teenager was infected after spending just five minutes in the same restaurant as someone with COVID-19. The two were seated more than 20 feet apart.

The researchers used GPS and credit card data to map the student’s movements in the days preceding the infection, as she had no other contact with any known cases in her region. CCTV footage then revealed it was the room’s airflow that led to the infection.

There’s no way to eliminate the risk of infection with the novel coronavirus. That’s why the virus continues to be so dangerous more than a year after the first patients contracted the illness. Health measures including face masks, social distancing, hand hygiene, air ventilation can significantly reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. Staying away from crowded, indoor places will further reduce your chances of contracting the disease. But a new study from South Korea proves that the virus can be infectious even when you think you’re safe — and even if you follow the safety guidelines that are currently advised by the CDC.

A student got COVID-19 after spending five minutes in the same restaurant with an infected person. There were 20 feet of distance between them, which is far more than the 6 feet that the CDC and other health experts advise as a safe distance. That guideline doesn’t account for various factors that can impact real-life situations. In this case, there was one thing in particular that led to COVID-19 transmission over such a long distance.

A report in LA Times says that whenever Dr. Lee Ju-hyung dines in a restaurant, he uses an anemometer to check the airflow. That’s because Lee’s team conducted an experiment to prove that a person could be infected even if he or she is seated more than 20 feet apart from someone who is sick. They published their findings in the Journal of Korean Medical Science.

The study provides further proof that airborne transmission is a huge risk, as tiny particles of saliva loaded with virus can travel much farther than 6 feet. Similar research from China from early in the pandemic showed that AC can help the virus spread in restaurants and other indoor spaces.

“‘A’ had to get a large dose in just five minutes, provided by larger aerosols probably about 50 microns,” Linsey Marr told The Times. “Large aerosols or small droplets overlapping in that gray area can transmit disease further than one or two meters [3.3 to 6.6 feet] if you have strong airflow.” Marr is a Virginia Tech civil and environmental engineering professor who studies the transmission of viruses in the air. She was referring to the student, “A,” who was infected after only five minutes.

“A” is a high school senior in Jeonju who tested positive on June 17th. But the city had not had a reported case in two months at that point, so scientists were puzzled. The girl had not traveled out of the region in weeks and had been mostly at school or home. The contact tracers turned to the Epidemic Investigation Support System, a digital platform in Korea that allows investigators to access smartphone location data and credit card data of infected individuals in just 10 minutes.

The GPS data told them that A overlapped with a known coronavirus case from a different city and province. Door-to-door saleswoman “B” visited Jeonju and spent time in the restaurant with A on June 12th for just five minutes. The woman did not tell the contact tracer that she had visited Jeonju, where her company had a meeting with 80 people in the same building as the restaurant.

Lee and his team then looked at CCTV recordings from that day and saw the two never spoke to each other or even touched the same surfaces. Lee determined that the AC unit in the ceiling was working, and then his team recreated the conditions that allowed droplets and aerosols to travel. The image above, published along with the study, shows how the various restaurant patrons were seated, the duration of their visits, and the direction and speed of the AC air. Not everyone in the restaurant was infected, but other people also got the virus from B, just like A.

“Incredibly, despite sitting a far distance away, the airflow came down the wall and created a valley of wind. People who were along that line were infected,” Lee said. “We concluded this was a droplet transmission, and beyond” 6.6 feet.

Marr, who was not involved in the study, speculates that small droplets or large aerosols either landed on A’s face or were being breathed in. “Eating indoors at a restaurant is one of the riskiest things you can do in a pandemic,” she said. “Even if there is distancing, as this shows and other studies show, the distancing is not enough.”

The study doesn’t just prove that health officials have to revise their outdated COVID-19 safety guidelines — currently, the CDC says a “close contact” is someone who was within 6 feet of a COVID-19 carrier for 15 minutes in a 24-hour period. It also proves how useful contact tracing can be for managing an infectious illness and controlling the spread.

The full study is available at this link.