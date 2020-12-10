If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Coffee is a necessity for many people in the world each day. It’s what helps them wake up and gets them through the day. The aroma, the taste, the versatility are all intriguing features of coffee and making coffee is something that has been around for generations. Everybody prefers their coffee a specific way, whether it’s light and sweet, light, sweet, black, with some spice, or even with some adult beverages mixed in. But many people prefer their coffee a specific temperature as well. There are tons of people who will drink hot coffee two to three times a day all year round. But for those who prefer their coffee iced, there’s a little more that can go into that. It takes more planning, as you can’t just pour hot coffee over ice, or you’ll get watered down coffee. If you’re one of the people who likes their coffee cold even in January, we’ve got some options for you. Take a look at all of the essentials we’ve highlighted below for the iced coffee drinkers in your life, especially if one of them is you.

Create that cold brew

Cold brew coffee has become a phenomenon the past few years and the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a way you can make it easily at home. You’ll get smooth and rich-bodied flavor while making your cold brew or iced coffee each morning. This keeps your favorite beverage available and tasting great throughout the day. This will fit easily in a fridge or on a countertop. Just fill it with cold water and coffee and let it steep to enjoy. Two ounces of coffee concentrate mixed with six ounces of water, milk, or ice will do the trick. This doles out 19 servings of coffee and it has a stainless steel tap that dispenses it easily. There are fill level indicators for proper measuring.

Key Features:

Easily fits in a fridge or countertop

Mix two ounces of coffee concentrate and six ounces of liquid

Makes 19 servings

For a unique style

Do you use your mason jars for everything? Making overnight oats or canning in mason jars is a great way to keep items stored. You can also make cold brew coffee in a mason jar, thanks to the Country Line Kitchen Cold Brew Mason Jar Coffee Maker. This has a flip cap lid with a handle that makes it easy to pour from. It also comes with a stainless steel filter to steep in to create your blends. This is made with a Ball mason jar, which is a premium mason jar brand. You can pick between a quart or two quart container and this makes it easy to plan ahead for your coffee the next day. Plus, you can pour straight from the jar with the lid. The soda lime glass won’t stain or leach any chemicals.

Key Features:

Made with a Ball mason jar

Flip cap lid with a handle

Pick between a quart or two quart container

Keep your coffee cold

You won’t find a better way to keep your coffee in its iced form than by drinking it out of a YETI Rambler. This comes standard with the MagSlider Lid that uses magnets to keep water, beer, or coffee on lock. This has a no sweat design to keep your hands dry and it can be put in the dishwasher. The body is made from 18/8 stainless steel, which will keep your drink at the temperature it was when it was poured in. This holds up to 20 fluid ounces and comes in a variety of colors. The coat won’t fade or peel and the double wall vacuum insulation maintains the liquid’s state.

Key Features:

No sweat design

MagSlider lid

Made from 18/8 stainless steel

Use the containers you already have

If you have mason jars at home and want to make your own cold brew and iced coffee, the Zell Coffee Maker Filter is a must-have. This is an extra heavy-duty, stainless steel filter that allows a 1:3 coffee to water ratio. That will make the coffee less acidic. It is easy to clean and dishwasher safe and can make up to 64 ounces of coffee. This is ideal for wide mouth mason jars and the fine mesh filter prevents any grounds from getting into your coffee.

Key Features:

Makes coffee less acidic

Prevents grounds from getting into your coffee

Makes up to 64 ounces

For the coffee shop crowd

Buying coffee each morning from Dunkin or Starbucks is a part of many people’s routines. Keeping the iced coffee less watery is a harder task but Java Sok Reusable Iced Coffee Cup Insulator Sleeve is here to help. It is made from 4mm thick, 100% neoprene with strong stitching. You can choose a small (16-20oz), medium (22-28oz), or large (30-32oz) option to best fit your normal cup of coffee. They come in fun designs to match your personality. This stops condensation from building and keeps water or rings from forming on surfaces when you put the coffee down. Most importantly, it keeps the temperature the same, allowing you to drink your iced coffee over an extended period of time.

Key Features:

Comes in three sizes and many patterns

Made from 100% neoprene

Keeps your drink the same temperature

