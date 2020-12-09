If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shipping estimates for AirPods Pro at Amazon have been delayed ever since Black Friday 2020. Of course, it makes plenty of sense when you consider how deep Amazon’s discounts were on all of Apple’s AirPods models. The good news is that the January delivery estimates have come back down to just a couple of weeks from now, and AirPods Pro are still discounted at Amazon to just $199. That’s an incredible price indeed, but there are a few more headphones deals you might want to consider before you pull the trigger on any AirPods.

That’s right, all of the wildly popular Sony wireless headphones that were on sale at all-time low prices on Black Friday are back down to those same discounted prices right now at Amazon.

The deep discounts in Amazon’s big Christmas sale start at just $63 for Sony WFXB700 true wireless earbuds that normally cost $130. If you want a major upgrade, however, you’ve got a few options. The class-leading $230 Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds are down to just $168 in either black or silver, and the $200 Sony WHCH710N over-ear noise cancelling headphones that people love so much are down to just $88 today. That’s not a typo, by the way. You can pick up Sony over-ear noise cancelling headphones for just $88!

On top of those awesome deals, there are a few more that you’ll find right now. The Sony WH1000XM4 over-ear noise cancelling headphones are the best ANC headphones ever released by any company, and they’re back down to the all-time low price of $278 instead of $350. You can also get the previous-generation WH1000XM3 model for $229.99 instead, or pick up $250 Sony WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones for just $123.

Sony WH1000XM4 noise cancelling over-ear headphones – $278 (reg. $350)

Industry-leading noise canceling with Dual Noise Sensor technology

Next-level music with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback)

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones with Mic for Phon… List Price:$349.99 Price:$278.00 You Save:$71.99 (21%)

Sony WHCH710N noise cancelling headphones – $88 (reg. $200)

This pair charges incredibly quickly and lasts for up to 35 hours, which allows you to bring them for a quick overnighter trip.

Cancel out the world with smart noise cancellation

Noise cancellation automatically senses your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology

Long-lasting listening with up to 35 hours of battery and quick charging

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N: Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$199.99 Price:$88.00 You Save:$111.99 (56%)

Sony WF1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds – $168 (reg. $230)

Not only does these have a built-in microphone that lets you take a phone call, they are extremely comfortable to wear.

Digital noise canceling: Industry leading anc lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience. Phone call: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with… List Price:$229.99 Price:$168.00 You Save:$61.99 (27%)

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones – $229.99 (reg. $349.99)

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

PHONE CALL: A built-in mic enables you to take hands-free calls.

VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa enabled for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset – Black (… List Price:$349.99 Price:$229.99 You Save:$120.00 (34%)

Sony WHXB900N wireless noise cancelling headphones – $123 (reg. $248)

Feel the power of EXTRA BASS

Next-level digital noise cancelling technology

Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling thanks to the integrated microphone and Bluetooth connectivity

Get up to 30 hours of battery life

Sony WHXB900N Noise Cancelling Headphones, Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for… List Price:$248.00 Price:$123.00 You Save:$125.00 (50%)

Sony WFXB700 true wireless earbuds – $63 (reg. $130)

Get the most out of your headphones with the extreme bass and balancing audio levels.

Truly wireless design with BLUETOOTH wireless technology for total freedom

EXTRA BASS for deep, punchy sound

Up to 9hr battery life, total 18hr with charging case

Sony WF-XB700 EXTRA BASS True Wireless Earbuds Headset/Headphones with Mic for Phone Call Bluet… Price:$63.00

